Stone Porch by the Lake kicks-off its Summer promotion "Sun, Sand and Save"

Stone Porch by the Lake today announced its summer promotion “Sun, Sand and Save” for guests staying at the luxury bed and breakfast located at 300 Church Street in Evanston, IL. Through the month of August 2017, guests will receive $100 off weekday rates, $50 off weekend rates, luxury overnight accommodations in one of five grand suites, full breakfast each morning, the use of a Stone Porch beach bag filled with oversized towels, beach passes, suntan lotion and more.

“We are excited to offer this special summer promotion and hope guests will take advantage of this fantastic opportunity,” said Sharon Minick, co-owner and innkeeper at Stone Porch by the Lake. “Summer in Chicago is a beautiful time of the year and there is nothing like an ultimate retreat in gorgeous surroundings.”

Stone Porch by the Lake is a historic Tudor mansion built in 1889 that has been meticulously restored and updated with impressive modern amenities. The luxury bed and breakfast is located directly across the street from one of Evanston’s most pristine beaches and along the shores of Lake Michigan. The magnificent property offers suites with their own private bathrooms and incredible lake or city views.

“Our guests love being able to look out from our large bluestone patio to watch the sunset or sink their feet in the sand at the beach, which is right across the street from the House,” said Minick. “Guests especially enjoy the convenience of the location and continue to tell us that between the warm hospitality and the architectural style of the house, it truly feels like a home away from home.”

Stone Porch by the Lake is walking distance to downtown Evanston and close to Chicago’s main attractions and landmarks. Various summer events throughout Chicagoland take place during the same period as the, “Sun, Sand and Save” summer promotion. Events such as the annual Chicago Air and Water Show, Jazz Festival, Lollapalooza or concerts at Ravinia Festival or Grant Park.

The luxury bed and breakfast never charges an additional fee for such amenities as a daily breakfast and home-baked snacks or high-speed Wi-Fi internet access. An innkeeper is also available onsite day and night to attend to guest requests.

Each bathroom offers heated floors and heated towel racks. The home also uses a geo-thermal heating and cooling system to ensure it maintains an environmentally friendly footprint. Each suite features organic mattresses, luxury linens and Turkish bathrobes, and a flat-screen TV with cable, ice bucket, wine glasses and openers, H20+ amenities, hair dryer and smart phone docking stations.

A guest office is available onsite for printing. A guest kitchen is stocked daily with drinks such as coffee and tea. In the evening, guests appreciate sitting in the stylish living room or by the 15-foot stone outdoor fireplace playing games, reading or curling up to a DVD, or going out to enjoy a night on the town.

Stone Porch by the Lake suites range in price from $275-$375 per night. Whole house rentals are also available and guests can lease the property for small events such as wedding showers, dinner or cocktail parties, corporate or group meetings or garden parties.

To reserve a suite and take part in the “Sun, Sand and Save” summer promotion, call 847.905.0133, e-mail innkeeper(at)stoneporchbb(dot)com or visit http://www.stoneporchbb.com.

About TAWANI Enterprises

TAWANI Enterprises, headquartered in Chicago, is an investment group specializing in the development, investment, management and preservation of real estate properties in the Chicago area. The company represents a diversified portfolio of iconic brands, such as Stone Heritage Properties, a luxury collection of historic Bed & Breakfast properties and unique event spaces, the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, the TAWANI Foundation and the Pritzker Military Foundation. Properties under the Stone Heritage Properties luxury collection include Stone Terrace, Stone Porch by the Lake, Lang House, The Emil Bach House and The Lincoln Way Inn. For more information, visit http://www.tawanienterprises.com or @pritzkerlibrary.