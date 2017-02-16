$2,500 Academic Award Winner Sharon H. (3rd from left) receiving her award in January. This award is one of the many ways we show support and give thanks for what educators do.

Spring break cash awaits a lucky educator with California Casualty’s next $2,500 Academic Award. The deadline to enter is March 10, 2017, at http://www.calcasacademicaward.com.

The $2,500 Academic Award was created in 2012 to give public K-12 teachers, who often spend $500 to $1,000 of their own funds each year, a financial break buying necessities for students and projects. This will be the 13th Academic Award given since the program began.

Illinois special education teacher Sharon H. will be able to set up an interactive listening center with the award she received in January.

Another recent winner, Eduardo N., was able to purchase important chemistry equipment for his California high school science classes.

New Jersey’s Tony M. bought exercise and workout equipment for physical education classes at the middle school where he teaches.

“Working with educators for over 65 years, we’ve heard over and over how much they spend preparing their classrooms and helping students,” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. “This award is one of the many ways we show support and give thanks for what they do.”

California Casualty is ready to pick up the cost for classroom supplies and materials. The deadline for the next $2,500 Academic Award is Friday, March 10, with a winner announced in April. Visit http://www.calcasacademicaward.com to enter.

Eligibility requires membership in the AEA, CTA, NEA (National Education Association), or referral by a current member of the state NEA affiliate or one of our other participating educator associations including: ACSA, CASE, COSA, KASA, NASA, UAESP or UASSP.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to educators, firefighters, law enforcement and nurses across the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit http://www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.