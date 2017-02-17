Coro Pittsburgh Announces CEO Transition

Coro is a community gem and I’m honored to take the helm of an organization that’s training emerging leaders who in turn work to positively improve communities. Building a pipeline of talent is vital to our region's sustainability and growth.

The Coro Center for Civic Leadership, Pittsburgh announced today that Sabrina Saunders Mosby has been named President and CEO, beginning April 3rd. She succeeds Dr. Greg Crowley who is relocating to New Hampshire.

Saunders joins Coro from Strong Women, Strong Girls, Pittsburgh, a nationally recognized mentoring program empowering elementary school girls to develop the social-emotional and leadership skills necessary to cultivate high ambitions and achieve lifelong success, where for the past three years she's served as executive director. She brings to the position over a decade of combined non-profit and government sector experience in executive leadership, fundraising, program development, and operations, as well as a deep commitment to the Greater Pittsburgh region. Saunders previously served as Director of Education and Youth Development at the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, Youth Policy Manager in the Office of the Mayor in Pittsburgh and as an aide for the Honorable Congressman Mike Doyle, PA-14.

Saunders is a graduate of Edinboro University and also holds a masters degree in Professional Leadership from Carlow University. She serves on many nonprofit boards, including A+ Schools, Mount Ararat Community Activity Center, NeighborWorks Western Pennsylvania, Oakland Catholic High School, YouthPlaces. After spending most of her professional career focusing on addressing the needs of Pittsburgh's most vulnerable communities, Saunders is excited to switch gears. “Coro is a community gem and I’m honored to take the helm of an organization that’s training emerging leaders who in turn work to positively improve communities. Building a pipeline of talent is vital to our region's sustainability and growth,” said Saunders.

Dr. Greg Crowley is stepping down as President and CEO and moving to Hanover, New Hampshire, where his wife, Dr. Amber Barnato, has been recruited to serve as the Richard and Susan Levy Professor of Health Policy and Clinical Practice at the Dartmouth Medical School.

Dr. Crowley started with Coro in 2004 as Director of Research. He became a Vice President in 2008 and has served as President and CEO since 2012. He says “the work that Coro does to build inclusive communities by advancing leadership has never been more important. The most significant social innovations improving lives in America today are occurring locally. It has been a joy to have contributed to this trend by working with such a dedicated staff and board to engage over 1000 diverse people in Coro Pittsburgh’s leadership program.” In Hanover, Greg looks forward to teaching, writing and community organizing.

“We are sorry to see Greg leave Pittsburgh. He has a tremendous passion for developing new leaders and has been the key leader in shaping Coro’s programs to have real impacts in struggling neighborhoods,” remarked Mr. Richard Ekstrom, Board Chair, Coro. “At the same time, we are delighted and fortunate that Sabrina is joining Coro. Her experiences demonstrate a passion for helping young people and community leadership.”

The Coro Center for Civic Leadership, Pittsburgh was founded in 1999 and is one of five independent organizations that offer Coro’s values-based, experiential leadership training. Saunders will be the fifth CEO of Coro Pittsburgh. In addition to Greg Crowley, previous CEOs include Diana Bucco, President of the Buhl Foundation, Paul Leger, City of Pittsburgh Finance Director, and Sala Udin, former Pittsburgh City Council member.