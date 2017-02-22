Take a Tour of Residential Modern Architecture in 2017

Modern Architecture + Design Society The Modern Home Tours provide rare inside looks at some of the most stunning, privately-owned modern homes in cities across the continent each year...

Last summer, Modern Home Tours LLC became the Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA+DS) - a new multi-media entity that aims to create a vibrant, global community of modern architecture and design enthusiasts. The goal: to deliver and provide a unique experience and opportunity through multiple platforms that inspire engagement with the people, places, and things that define the “modern” movement and enrich the collective appreciation of modern architecture, design, and style.

Still the heart of the MA+DS operation, the Modern Home Tours provide rare inside looks at some of the most stunning, privately-owned modern homes in cities across the continent each year. The self-driven and self-paced tours happen just one day a year in each city, and are very often the only chance that residents of the host-city will have to explore some these amazing works of residential architecture.

The 2017 spring tours are presented by Marvin Windows and Doors and include the following cities and dates:

February 25, 201 -- Austin TX

April 8, 2017 -- San Antonio TX

April 22, 2017 -- San Fernando Valley (L.A.)

April 29, 2017 -- Seattle WA

May 20, 2017 -- Denver CO

June 3, 2017 -- Portland OR

June 17, 2017 -- Silicon Valley CA

The Modern Architecture + Design Society partners with a local non-profit charity in each city to help staff the events in exchange for a donation to help fund the local organization’s mission.

For more information on the Modern Architecture + Design Society home tours, to sign up for the newsletter, or to submit a home for a local MA+DS Home Tour, visit http://www.mads.media.

About the Modern Architecture + Design Society: Based in Austin, Texas, the Modern Architecture + Design Society was founded was founded by James Leasure in 2010 as Modern Home Tours, to introduce modern architecture and living to people across the nation. Through fun and informative self-guided home tours in dozens of cities across the USA and Canada, the group invites people into some of the most exciting examples of modern architecture and design in the nation. With carefully selected architects, neighborhoods and architecture, the MA+DS Home Tours are unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Not only will you learn about the cutting edge of home design while on our tours, but you might even get an idea or two for your next home project!