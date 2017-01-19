$15,000 Available for “Create Real Impact” Teen Driving Contest

Students Ages 14-22 Can Enter to Win Prizes in the 2017 Spring Create Real Impact Contest Helping others make smart choices saves lives.

Creative messages to prevent distracted driving are now being taken in the 2017 Spring Create Real Impact contest from Impact Teen Drivers and California Casualty. Entries from students aged 14-22 can be made through March 17 at http://www.createrealimpact.com.

Educational grants totaling $15,000 will be awarded for the best peer-to-peer messages sharing solutions to reckless and distracted driving, with $1,500 grand prizes in the following categories:



Video

Music

Art

Creative writing

Spanish language art or video

Sports themed art or video

There will also be awards for schools with the most entries and for the top online vote-getters.

Online voting will take place March 18 through March 24, with judges determining grand prize awards by March 26. Winners will be notified March 27. Motivation from past winners can be found at http://www.createrealimpact.com.

The Create Real Impact contest was initiated in 2009 as a proactive solution to the deadly epidemic of inattentive teen driving. An increase in highway fatalities in both 2015 and 2016 illustrates the need for the contest. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finds that the largest proportion of drivers involved in deadly distracted driving crashes continues to be teens.

“We believe that peer-to-peer led projects help motivate and encourage students to spread their solutions to reckless and distracted driving, the number one killer of teens in America,” said Kelly Browning, Ph.D., Executive Director, Impact Teen Drivers. “Helping others make smart choices saves lives.”

Entrants, students ages 14-22, can find rules and information and enter their work at http://www.createrealimpact.com.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to educators, firefighters, law enforcement and nurses across the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit http://www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.