Nike Crew Camps Expands To New Summer Locations Nationwide

Nike Crew Camps offers athletes the opportunity to improve their technique and skills under the instruction of some of the nation’s best coaches. With a variety of programs available, all rowers can find a camp to fit their crew goals this summer.

Nike Crew Camps teams up with Duke University, University of Minnesota, USC and Steel City Rowing Club to offer development and high performance camps to help athletes improve all aspects of rowing.

“We’re thrilled to expand Nike Crew Camps with top collegiate programs and training centers like Steel City. These passionate coaches are eager to work with rowers of all abilities including those new to the sport to those looking to row at a Division 1 level.” says Justin Hoeveler, Vice President of Nike Crew Camps.

For more details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/crew/ or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.