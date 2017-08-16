MB Business Capital Experiences Record Growth

MB Business Capital Funds Nine New Relationships in June 2017 "We were able to provide record breaking capital to new customers while providing quality customer service. Our backlog looks very strong and we expect continued record growth for 2017,” says Michael Sharkey, President of MB Business Capital. Past News Releases RSS MB Business Capital Announces...

MB Business Capital Announces $8...

MB Business Capital Announces $8...

MB Business Capital, a division of MB Financial Bank, N.A., announced it has experienced record growth so far in 2017. In June 2017 MB Business Capital funded nine new relationships contributing to the record growth. The growth was achieved by executing on a plan implemented in 2016 to expand MB Business Capital’s efforts in both the United States and Canada.

“The MB Business Capital team should be very proud of the work they have accomplished. We were able to provide record breaking capital to new customers while providing quality customer service. Our backlog looks very strong and we expect continued record growth for 2017,” says Michael Sharkey, President of MB Business Capital.

About MB Business Capital

MB Business Capital is the asset based lending division of MB Financial Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. MB Business Capital seeks asset based lending opportunities in the $5 million to $35 million range and is offering dedicated syndication opportunities of up to $100 million. The firm can also provide access to the full range of business banking products and services offered by MB Financial Bank.

About MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBFI)

MB Financial Inc. is the Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, which has approximately $19 billion in assets and a more than one hundred year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals. MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients’ success. Learn more about MB Financial, Inc. at http://www.mbfinancial.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, such statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements, as discussed in MB Financial’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.