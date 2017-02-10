Disney Princess Mystery Box Service Launches From Pley.com

Beauty and the Beast introductory box - Disney Princess Pleybox Our shipping box transforms into a playable toy such as a Castle, Boat or a Carriage

Leading subscription toy company Pley.com is expanding its popular toy service by introducing a Disney Princess mystery subscription box line. The Disney Princess PleyBox subscription service will magically arrive every two months and includes a mix of toys, t-shirts, accessories and other goodies. The service is kicking off with a one-of-a-kind package inspired by Disney’s animated classic film Beauty and the Beast.

Available now, the Disney Princess PleyBox subscription service will bring the stories of the brave, kind and adventurous Disney Princess characters to life in a unique and interactive way. The first available box in the line-up includes toys, a t-shirt, book and role play item inspired by Disney’s animated classic Beauty and The Beast.

Curated for hours of entertainment with numerous activities and accessories, the innovative Disney Princess PleyBox also boasts a sustainable design that mitigates cardboard shipping waste while providing added play value for kids.

“Instead of throwing the packaging away, our physical shipping boxes become a part of the princesses’ story. Each box has instructions that transform the shipping box into a playable toy such as a castle, boat or a carriage that can be decorated and played with,” explains Pley CEO Ranan Lachman. “We call it ‘Pleycycle,” and are proud to be a leader in reducing the environmental footprint of toy packaging.”

Produced in limited quantities, the Disney Princess PleyBox is available now starting at $24.99 per box. It is the ideal gift for kids who love the Disney Princess characters and their unique stories. The service can be ordered at https://www.pley.com/disney-princess.

About Pley.com

Pley.com is the leading monthly toy service. With Pley, kids use their creativity and imagination playing with the brands they love, while parents save money, reduce clutter and conserve the environment. Pley is known as the “Netflix of toys” as it offers a unique toy rental service and has been delivering happiness to children (and parents) since 2013. For more information visit: http://www.pley.com