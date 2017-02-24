Bay Area Jewelers Our buyers and staff look forward to the Centurion jewelry show every year, and it is an open secret that this is one way we preserve our lead.

Davidson & Licht, recognized as one of the top jewelers in the San Francisco Bay Area with jewelry stores in Walnut Creek and Santa Clara / San Jose, is proud to pre-announce its return from the Centurion Jewelry show. Held annually in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Centurion Jewelry show is where the cognoscenti of the jewelry industry go to maintain their lead as the jewelry industry's trend-setters.

"Our buyers and staff look forward to the Centurion jewelry show every year, and it is an open secret that this is one way we preserve our lead as the Bay Area's most innovative jeweler," explained Jason Licht, marketing manager for Davidson and Licht. "Among the trends at this years show was 'wearables,' which can refer either to jewelry that is simply beautiful yet easy to wear on an everyday basis or to high-tech jewelry that may have embedded computing power. Other exciting developments were new jewelry designs from top designers."

High end buyers that would like to see the latest in new inventory as selected by Davidson & Licht from the show are encouraged to reach out to the company at its website. With both a Walnut Creek jewelry store (http://www.davidsonandlicht.com/walnut-creek/) and a Santa Clara / San Jose Jewelry store (http://www.davidsonandlicht.com/santa-clara/), the company makes it easy for high end buyers to set up private viewing appointments as well as welcomes everyone in the Bay Area to stop by their stores to view the latest in jewelry, from watches to earrings, diamond rings to pendants, and everything in between. Davidson & Licht is also known as one of the best places in the Bay Area to shop for engagement rings.

The Latest Jewelry from Not Only the Centurion Show

The Centurion show is an invitation-only event for industry insiders. By participating in shows such as the Centurion, Davidson & Licht's jewelry buyers do their due diligence to "curate" the trends in jewelry. To take one example, pearls were an area of keen interest at this year's show, as were wearables. Many other vendors showcased new concepts and new trends in jewelry, and by announcing their presence, Davidson & Licht is sending a signal to Bay Area consumers, from San Jose to Oakland, Santa Clara to Walnut Creek, that the place to find the latest and most innovative trends in jewelry is right there in their backyard, the Walnut Creek and Santa Clara / San Jose jewelry stores.

About Davidson & Licht Jewelers

Davidson & Licht (http://www.davidsonandlicht.com/) is one of the San Francisco Bay Area's top jewelers, with jewelry stores in Walnut Creek and in Santa Clara / San Jose in the Valley Fair mall. With a storied history, the company boasts the Bay Area's finest selection of engagement rings, wedding bands, and other fine jewelry for weddings and anniversaries. Besides carrying the best jewelry designers from Marco Bicego to Hearts on Fire, Mikimoto to Robert Coin and everything in between, the company also offers in-house Rolex watch repair.

