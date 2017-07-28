Safe Harbor - San Francisco CPA Firm Accordingly, we have upgraded our information page on outsourced CFO services, so that the small business and startup community can reach out to us for a consultation on our financial services.

Safe Harbor LLP, a leading accounting firm in San Francisco, is proud to announce an information upgrade to its page on outsourced CFO services for San Francisco Bay Area businesses. 'CFO' stands for 'Chief Financial Officer,' and many smaller companies and Bay Area startups can benefit from a strategic relationship with a CPA firm that offers outsourced CFO services.

“Not every business needs a full-time chief financial officer or 'CFO,'” explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. “Accordingly, we have upgraded our information page on outsourced CFO services, so that the small business and startup community can reach out to us for a consultation on our financial services.”

To view the upgraded information page on outsourced CFO services for San Francisco Bay Area businesses, visit http://www.safeharborcpa.com/tax-advisory/. Interested persons who would like to receive detailed information are urged to reach out for a consultation. Startups are urged, as well, to read the short informational post on accounting services for startups at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/startup-cpa/.

OUTSOURCED CFO SERVICES FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AND BAY AREA STARTUPS

San Francisco has become a hotbed of entrepreneurship not only in California but throughout the United States. Many entrepreneurs come to the "City by the Bay" to build their dream startup. They quickly realize, however, that they may be too small to afford a full time CFO but too big or too complex to get by without one. Similarly, many small or medium sized businesses are also caught in this middle ground. They may be too small to justify the considerable expense of a full-time CFO but too big to be able to get by without in-depth financial advice. For this reason, Safe Harbor LLP offers 'outsourced CFO' services to San Francisco Bay Area businesses. Persons who may be interested in this type of relationship can reach out to the firm for a consultation, or, as a first step, can visit the newly upgraded information page on outsourced CFO services.

ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP - A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO

Safe Harbor LLP is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs helps both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.

