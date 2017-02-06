Greg Adler and Team 4 Wheel Parts to Pursue King of the Hammers Crown

Every year Hammers unites passionate enthusiasts from around the country not only for competition, but camaraderie centered on our shared passion for off-roading.

King of the Hammers festivities anticipate drawing tens of thousands of off-road enthusiasts to Johnson Valley, California February 3-11 and in addition to being an event sponsor, Team 4 Wheel Parts is competing. CEO and president Greg Adler and Director of Advertising and Events Brent Goegebuer will race in the Ultra4 division and Pro Comp Tire Motorsports Manager, Kevin Adler will compete in the Smittybilt Every Man Challenge.

Once a year, the Lake bed in Southern California’s Johnson Valley is transformed from a hardcore rock crawler’s paradise into the mecca of the sport as tens of thousands of spectators join off-roading’s elite competitors for the annual pilgrimage known as King of the Hammers. What started as a single race combining rock crawling and desert racing has expanded into a weeklong event encompassing five unique races held throughout the week. For Greg Adler and Team 4 Wheel Parts, the event represents a quest for the King of the Hammers Ultra4 title when they take on what is widely considered the toughest one-day race in the world.

The course, which each year averages approximately 200 miles in distance, pits competitors against each other and the clock as they take on elements of high-speed desert racing and technical crawling through canyons and hillsides strewn with boulders the size of an average automobile. In recent events, Adler took his custom built, #210 Ultra4 Jeep to the front of the pack, but the last two years saw him added to the list of those forced to retire from the race that boasts the highest attrition rate in all of off-road competition.

“Having run in the top 5 for most of the race the last couple of years and leading two years ago, we know we have the car that can take this thing,” said Adler. “It’s a tough race and there are a lot of things that can go wrong over the course of the day, so it’s going to be important to find our pace and take care of the equipment to ensure we’re running at the end.”

This year, Adler is joined by off-road racing icon Rob MacCachren. While MacCachren is a multi-time, multi-discipline off-road champion with a resume that includes multiple SCORE International Baja Off-Road Racing, Best in the Desert and short course off-road racing titles, King of the Hammers presents a unique challenge to the desert racing legend.

“Rob is a tremendous asset who’s going to bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team,” said Adler. “He has won virtually everything on four wheels and there is nobody faster in the open desert. Normally, we race against each other in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, so I know what a fierce competitor he is. This is a great opportunity to share time behind the wheel and see if we can get the #210 to the front of the pack and be there when the checkered flag drops.”

Team 4 Wheel Parts will also be represented by Brent Goegebuer in the Ultra4 division and Greg’s brother, Kevin in the Smittybilt Every Man Challenge. Goegebuer returns to the race after a devastating crash in last year’s event which left him with multiple injuries. Now fully recovered, he will be competing not only against Greg Adler, but against what is expected to the largest field in the history of the event.

“We are proud to lend our support to King of the Hammers,” said Greg Adler. “Every year Hammers unites passionate enthusiasts from around the country not only for competition, but camaraderie centered on our shared passion for off-roading. This is an important opportunity to connect with our friends and customers throughout the week as we gear up to race in North America’s premier one-day, off-road race with the well-deserved reputation as the world’s toughest.”

Greg Adler Motorsports is Supported by:

4 Wheel Parts · BFGoodrich Tires · ODYSSEY Battery · MagnaFlow Exhaust · AMP Research / AVS · Lund · Red Kap · Daystar Products · G2 Axle & Gear · Bushwacker · Makita Industrial Power Tools · MasterCraft Safety · Fox Racing Shox · K&N Filters · Fiberwerx · GoPro · AAM

