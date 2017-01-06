America's Preferred Home Warranty We are thankful to our hard working dedicated employees for their service in earning this award. It is because of their efforts and God’s blessings we are experiencing tremendous success. Says Randy Caltrider, President.

HomeWarrantyReviews.com, the #1 consumer research site for the home warranty industry, has announced America’s Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) the top regional home warranty company for 2017. The award is based on several factors including customer satisfaction, retention and credibility.

“We are thankful to our hard working dedicated employees for their service in earning this award. It is because of their efforts and God’s blessings we are experiencing tremendous success. Our team is always focused on treating our customers with respect and professionalism.” Says Randy Caltrider, President.

“I am so pleased to receive this recognition on behalf of all our America's Preferred Home Warranty team members. To achieve this level of customer satisfaction requires years of constant focus and dedication. It's the folks that answer the phones all day, every day, that make the difference. We have an amazing team in our customer service, accounting and administration departments that are on the phone constantly. They are the folks that made this happen. I'm so proud of them all.” Says Rodney Martin, CEO.

Home Warranty Award winners are selected after a careful evaluation process based on reviews by customers at homewarrantyreviews.com. Other factors in the selection process are the use of information technology to handle customer issues and the company’s use of social media.

America’s Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) is a Christian based company with home offices in Jackson, MI. APHW offers home warranty coverage to consumers and real estate professionals. APHW (http://www.APHW.com) is dedicated to helping customers reduce their repair costs through home warranty coverage that allows customers to use the contractor of their choice and is available in 30 states. APHW’s unique process allows for quick clams resolution.