Apex® Payroll Announces Integration with TurboTax

Nearly one half of the nation’s tax returns are prepared via TurboTax and its ProConnect for accountants version. We’re excited to offer another integration to help our customers...

Apex® Payroll, a premier provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management technology is excited to announce an integration with TurboTax and ProConnect. This integration enables the automatic import of W-2 information for employees being paid through Apex’s technology and network of over 240 payroll service businesses beginning with the upcoming tax season. This relationship simplifies tax filing, ensures 100% accurate reporting to the IRS and minimizes employee questions in regards to W-2s and box information.

The Apex TurboTax integration not only allows Apex’s customers to stay compliant with IRS Best Practices, it is also competitive with over 1.4 million employers who currently offer this benefit to over 150 million employees. The automatic upload is easy and secure, with multi-factor authentication and 256-bit encryption which automatically enters an employees’ W-2 data. It’s also efficient. Per TurboTax, U.S. employees spend roughly 6 billion hours preparing taxes and complying with regulations. Broken-down, an employee can spend up to eight hours organizing paperwork before they even begin their tax return.

“Nearly one half of the nation’s tax returns are prepared via TurboTax and its ProConnect for accountants version. We’re excited to offer another integration to help our customers provide their clients useful tools and enable them to offer a fast and secure option for W-2 imports,’ states Apex President, Marty Hamby.

About Apex Payroll:

Apex Payroll is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 240 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex’s technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex’s customizable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers’ compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex’s cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.

For information contact:

For more information, please visit http://www.myapexpayroll.com or call 877-750-APEX (2739).