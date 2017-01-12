AsSeenOnTV.pro Wake Up Sense integrates cutting edge intracellular healing and medical truths based on science, rather than just hype and marketing. Past News Releases RSS

Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from hit reality series Shark Tank, and the Product Managers of AsSeenOnTV.pro are pleased to announce the launch of a new DRTV campaign with Wake Up Sense.

Wake Up Sense is Utah based company with a mission to empower and educate people to take control of health in a natural and holistic manner. Wake up sense’s products provide a safe and healthy way to give the body what it’s missing when struggling with depression. Backed by world renowned doctors and proven through clinical trials, Wake Up Sense’s products deal with the underlying cause of the symptoms; unlike modern day drugs that aim to just provide relief from symptoms.

WakeupSense founder, Scott Lifer, discovered the benefits of Ortho Molecular science during a long and painful personal journey to come out of struggles with depression. Having healed using these methods, with the help of leading orthomolecular scientists and doctors, Lifer is on a mission to educate as many people as possible. Wake Up Sense integrates cutting edge intracellular healing and medical truths based on science, rather than just hype and marketing.

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Wake Up Sense will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.

