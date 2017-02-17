Personal injury attorney Charles S. Roseman, founder of the Law Offices of Charles S. Roseman & Associates, recently filed a lawsuit (Alameda County Superior Court, Case No. HG 16800283) on behalf of a deaf client who is also considered disabled that alleges disability discrimination, unfair business practices, negligence, negligence per se, negligent infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium. The case stems from Roseman’s client (plaintiff) having to go to the Kaiser Emergency Room and not being able to effectively communicate with its staff because they were not provided with an American Sign Language interpreter when requested.

Court documents state that the plaintiff was hospitalized for three days allegedly without being able to effectively communicate with her doctors because, although requested by she and her husband (plaintiff), who is also deaf, and their family, they were deprived of effective communication through an American Sign Language interpreter as required by California law and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Court documents further allege that Kaiser did not have policies or procedures for providing a sign-language interpreter or alternative/auxiliary aids and services, and that Kaiser’s conduct manifested a deliberate indifference rising to the level of an allegedly intentional act to discriminate against the plaintiff and persons similarly situated.

The plaintiffs, according to court documents, claim that the failure to timely provide interpreter services resulted in unnecessarily prolonging her hospitalization, compelling her to incur unnecessary medical expenses and for both of them to suffer physical and emotional injuries causing them each to suffer humiliation, fear, fright, anger, disappointment, embarrassment and overall emotional distress. The plaintiffs are seeking declaratory relief and an injunction to correct the violations, special, general and statutory damages, punitive damages, attorney’s fees, costs and interest.

About Charles S. Roseman, Law Offices of Charles S. Roseman & Associates

Charles S. Roseman and his associate, Richard D. Prager, are personal injury lawyers who focus on general civil litigation, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, product liability injuries, professional malpractice, civil rights, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, discrimination, elder abuse, Americans with Disabilities Act, disability discrimination and more. Roseman is a member of the San Diego County Bar Association, the Federal and American Bar Associations and the State Bar of California. For more information or a free consultation, please call (619) 544-1500, or visit http://www.rosemanlaw.com. The law office is located at 1761 Hotel Circle South, Suite 250, San Diego, CA 92108.

