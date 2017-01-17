B2BGateway, a leading global, cloud based EDI solution provider, today announced that it has partnered with MYOB Advanced to provide cutting edge EDI and automated supply chain solutions to MYOB Advanced users in the ANZ region.

MYOB Advanced is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security hosted with Amazon Web Services.

“Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies,” said Andrew Birch, General Manager Industry Solutions at MYOB. “Our MYOB Advanced Developer Partner program is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We’re excited to recognize B2BGateway EDI as an MYOB Advanced Developer Partner. The B2BGateway EDI application masterfully utilizes the MYOB Advanced platform to meet customers’ growing business demands in wholesale distribution, manufacturing, retail, logistics, e-commerce and financial marketplaces.”

B2BGateway’s cloud based, fully integrated EDI solutions offer MYOB Advanced customers best of breed solutions and remove the need for the MYOB Advanced users to re-key data when exchanging standard business documents such as Purchase Orders, Invoices, Shipping Notices, Inventory Updates, etc., with their trading partners. The B2BGateway EDI Application is now available for MYOB customers on the MYOB Advanced Add-Ons Solution Page.

“We’re honoured to become an MYOB Advanced’s integrated EDI partner,” states Dante Dell’Agnese, Director of Sales APAC at B2BGateway. “For a long time MYOB has been the leading provider of accounting and business software solutions in the ANZ region. Now having added MYOB Advanced, a true cloud ERP solution, to their portfolio, the sky’s the limit for both MYOB and B2BGateway in the Australian and New Zealand marketplaces.”

About B2BGateway: B2BGateway is a leading global EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) solutions provider with offices in Australia, North America, Europe and China. B2BGateway is GS1 Accredited and offers 24/7 customer support to all clients. B2BGateway EDI solutions are simple to use, competitively priced, highly effective and can increase profitability by reducing costs associated with manual data entry. For further information, please visit http://www.B2BGateway.Net or call +61 28003 7584

About MYOB Advanced: MYOB Advanced, a product of MYOB, provides cloud-based business management software that empowers larger and more complex businesses to accelerate their businesses and drive growth. MYOB Advanced works on any device anywhere with an internet connection. For further information on MYOB Advanced please visit https://www.myob.com/au/enterprise/software-systems/advanced