Broker Bert Pope, founder and owner of Bert Pope & Associates LLC, marks 28-year milestone selling the largest homes in Tallahassee, with many over 10,000 square feet, and more than a dozen $1 million homes sold. “I take great pride in being chosen to help my clients market and sell their large estates,” said Pope, a third-generation Tallahassee native who’s had a multi-million dollar listing highlighted in USA Today.

Pope has sold some of Tallahassee’s most elite homes, starting early in his career with J.T. Williams’ personal home in Golden Eagle next to the country club, then later selling former FSU alumni and NFL quarterback Brad Johnson’s former residence of over 13,000 square feet. He has also helped many of the area’s elite builders sell their homes in the North East, including Tom Ertl, Bruce Wood and others.

“My clients know and trust how I am representing the property and that it is always me that is there showing and representing the property to any potential person looking at it,” concluded Pope.

About Bert Pope, Bert Pope & Associates LLC

Bert Pope has been in real estate for over 28 years. He specializes in Tallahassee luxury homes and estates and North Florida plantations. For more information, please call (850) 933-2378, or visit http://www.bertpope.com.

