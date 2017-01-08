Hotel Operating System “It is a fact that hotels have surrendered huge chunks of their business to third party providers. OTA’s already account for up to 95% of all online bookings in the U.S."

Boost-inn helps hoteliers regain control of the guest interface by creating the first sales software built entirely for hotel and lodging professionals – Pipeline. It is the only bespoke sales dashboard built entirely from scratch to fit around the needs of hoteliers and their staff.

Pipeline provides a clear visual interface of all bookings and prompts actions where it is most needed. It was created to give reservation agents all the necessary tools to increase booking conversions. It was designed to fit around the hotel infrastructure: it is multi-PMS, offers a complete 360° view of hotel activities, and it is multi-channels.

“It is a fact that hotels have surrendered huge chunks of their business to third party providers. OTA’s already account for up to 95% of all online bookings in the U.S.” points CEO Olivier Sivriere. “We built Pipeline to empower hoteliers to regain control of their inbound sales”.

Pipeline is Boost-inn’s inbound sales feature and is the primary view for hotel reservations agents. It is the first software built specifically for reservation agents. Reservations agents are the first point of contacts to many hotel guests and represent an important revenue stream. Pipeline optimizes their productivity and sales KPIs.

Pipeline enables reservation agents to:



Offer the right room at the right price

Choose the right package for group or corporate enquiries

Match guests needs and requirements

Upsell product and services

Pipeline is completely embedded into Boost-inn’s CRM and is connected to powerful analytics features that enable hoteliers to know their best converting reservation agents and visualize their whole booking processes split weekly / monthly with their current status (enquiry, booking, cancelations, after-stay).

Pipeline prompts actions and provides alerts helping hotel managers to stay on top of complex booking processes, taking the guesswork out of their operations so they can convert lookers into bookers.

Boost-inn is part of a new breed of startup that is challenging the status-quo in the hotel software industry. Rather than seeking to disrupt the hospitality business, Boost-inn seeks to challenge the old legacy systems that hold the industry back.

Sivriere summarized Boost-inn’s philosophy in those terms: “At Boost-inn we believe hospitality is and will remain a people’s business. Our mission is to build tools to help hoteliers engage more efficiently with their guests by making simple and practical solutions that impact their revenues. We are in the business of selling rooms”

About Boost-inn

Boost-inn is a complete Hotel Operating System that works as a hub and provides CRM, Booking Assistant Tools, Business Intelligence / Data Analytics and Self-Check-in solutions. It has completed a first capital raise and is currently selling its software globally following a SaaS model. It charges a monthly license for the use of its software based on number of rooms. It is perfectly suited to multi-properties and has a simpler freemium version for smaller hotels and apartments. To see how Boost-inn can help you sell rooms, visit https://www.boost-inn.com/