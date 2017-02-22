BrightStar Care Charleston Supports MUSC Center on Aging

BrightStar Care Charleston We invite attendees, including caregivers who may be interested in being part of the BrightStar Care Charleston team, to stop by our booth to meet us and learn more about our services. Past News Releases RSS

BrightStar Care Charleston, a home care and medical staffing agency, will be one of several sponsors of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Center on Aging’s Senior Expo on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the Omar Convention Center in Mount Pleasant, SC. “MUSC’s Center on Aging is a tremendous resource in our community. We are thrilled to participate in this event because we believe it will help familiarize area seniors with the wide variety of services available to them while working with one of the premier medical universities in the country,” said Kristin James, owner of BrightStar Care Charleston. “We invite attendees, including caregivers who may be interested in being part of the BrightStar Care Charleston team, to stop by our booth to meet us and learn more about our services.”

Community seniors, their caregivers and service providers will be in attendance at the expo where they will learn about outstanding resources available in the South Carolina Lowcountry from top MUSC physicians and researchers. Interactive assessments, screenings and demonstrations will also be featured at the expo. For more information visit http://www.musc.edu/aging.

The MUSC Center on Aging strives to serve as an interprofessional resource with focus in the areas of education, research and service. It works both internally, with MUSC’s faculty, students and staff, as well as in the community with organizations such as the Lowcountry Senior Network and the National Aging In Place Council to accomplish these missions. With such a large portion of the population entering the “senior” demographic, the Center on Aging is passionate about providing the best opportunities for this community to stay active, engaged and educated on healthy aging strategies.

About BrightStar Care Charleston

BrightStar Care Charleston provides quality home care, caregivers and medical staffing solutions to families and businesses in the Charleston area and is the only home care agency in the Lowcountry with Joint Commission accreditation. Its home care agency services include companion care, transition home care, personal care, Alzheimer’s & Dementia Care, respite care, transportation services and more. For more information, call (843) 300-3008, or visit http://www.brightstarcare.com/charleston.

