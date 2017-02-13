CAMO(R) Edge Fastening now has an expanded warranty covering deck boards and fasteners. By expanding our coverage to now include the deck board, we are simply stating what we are confident of. CAMO Edge fasteners can be used without concern on any decking project it is designed for. -- W. Scott Baker, CEO, National Nail.

National Nail announces that it has expanded and updated its warranty on CAMO Edge Deck Screws, which are part of its CAMO Edge Fastening™ system. Designed to meet today’s market demand for cedar, tropical woods, capped composites and capped PVCs (square or grooved, including brands such as Trex®, AZEK®, TimberTech®, Fiberon®, EverGrain®, Wolf® and other similar products), the new and expanded warranty will cover the replacement of deck board products when the replacement of the deck board is directly related to the non-performance of the CAMO Edge Fastening™ system. The CAMO system is not designed for hollow composite or PVC boards, or metal framing systems and the new coverage does not replace decking manufacturer’s responsibilities under their warranties.

“We have always stood behind the unequalled experience and performance of the CAMO Edge Fastening system. By expanding our coverage to now include the deck board, we are simply stating what we are confident of. CAMO Edge fasteners can be used without concern on any decking project it is designed for.” said W. Scott Baker, CEO, National Nail. “CAMO fasteners have been used in all types of composite, wood and PVC applications for years. Our history with warranty claims – or more accurately lack of warranty claims – over the years has reinforced that confidence.”

He adds contractor feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with dozens reporting the CAMO system enhances their deck installation, making them more beautiful and “barefoot friendly” while providing a faster, easier and less expensive installation. For example, Billy Lecorchick, founder of Legend’s Home Improvements, LLC in Monroe, New Jersey, says the CAMO Edge Fastening system is essential to his thriving deck business. “Installation is smoother and it provides an overall more attractive appearance,” he said. “The fact that CAMO uses an actual screw going into the edge of the board on both sides gives it an advantage over other fasteners because the board is more stable and won’t rock.”

As Lecorchick affirms, there is little to no learning curve to the system--CAMO Deck Screws simply go into the edge of solid or grooved deckboards for fast installation and offer automatic 3/16” spacing. CAMO edge fastening guides are part of a system designed to work specifically with CAMO Edge Deck Screws and CAMO Driver Bits.

To learn more about the new CAMO Edge Deck Screws new limited warranty, visit http://www.camofasteners.com or call 800-968-6245 and ask for the CAMO Product Manager.

AZEK® and TimberTech® are registered trademarks of CPG International LLC and is unaffiliated with CAMO® or National Nail Corp.

Trex® is a registered trademark of Trex Company and is unaffiliated with CAMO® or National Nail Corp.

Fiberon® is a registered trademark of Fiberon and is unaffiliated with CAMO® or National Nail Corp.

EverGrain Composite Decking® is a registered trademark of Tamko Building Products and is unaffiliated with CAMO® or National Nail Corp.

Wolf® Decking is a registered trademark of Wolf Home Products and is unaffiliated with CAMO® or National Nail Corp.

About CAMO Edge Fastening

CAMO Edge Fastening™ from National Nail delivers beautiful, fastener-free, Barefoot Approved™ results with virtually any wood, composite or PVC decking. CAMO® offers a variety of guides, fasteners, and accessories, as well as a collated system to suit project requirements. For more information or to locate a dealer, visit CAMO Fasteners or call 1-800-968-6245. Be sure to “Like” CAMO® Fasteners on Facebook.

About National Nail

We are 100% employee-owned and our growth is directly related to the demand our customers have for our products. We value transparency and participation, and have a strong bias toward innovation, accountability and growth that makes our customers better financially, relationally, and executionally – an experience our customers won’t find anywhere else. We follow eight positive traits in everything we do: Servant Leadership, Integrity, Sound Judgement, Courage, Curiosity, Discipline, Energy-Giving and Mentoring Others. We strive to create unique experiences to ensure that your story is better and for us, it’s a privilege to be a part of it. We are always seeking people who share these traits.