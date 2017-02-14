Cardplatforms We did an exhaustive search for a partner that could deliver a solution that met our high standards and those of our clients. Cardplatforms was the clear choice.

Cardplatforms®, a rapidly growing provider of payroll and corporate prepaid card solutions, announced that it has added LawCash®, a pioneer of the legal funding industry, and Esquire Payment Solutions, to its roster of clients. This multiyear contract makes Cardplatforms the exclusive program manager of all branded prepaid debit card programs as well as the provider of other payment options for LawCash and Esquire Payment Solutions.

When LawCash opened its doors almost two decades ago, it helped start a new industry. Now they are the nation’s premier pre-settlement funding company. LawCash and Esquire Payment Solutions selected Cardplatforms to provide a more convenient and safer way for plaintiffs to receive pre-settlement advances, Social Security disability payments and litigation settlement awards. For attorneys, the program will give them a flexible set of tools, accessible through a secure online portal, to seamlessly administer settlement funding to their clients. Administrators for class action and mass tort settlements will also be able to use industry leading payments technology to efficiently disburse payments to large groups of plaintiffs.

“LawCash and Esquire Payment Solutions are innovators and we are excited to partner with them,” said Jeff Foster, CEO, Cardplatforms. “There are billions of dollars in legal settlements awarded each year in the US. Today, administering those funds can be complicated and cumbersome for both attorneys and their clients — who are often in desperate need of the money to pay bills or get overdue medical care. This program will streamline that process and make it safer, faster and more convenient for all parties involved.”

“Nothing is more important after a legal settlement than getting the plaintiff paid quickly and easily,” commented Dennis Shields, CEO, LawCash. “We did an exhaustive search for a partner that could deliver a solution that met our high standards and those of our clients. Cardplatforms was the clear choice. The expertise of their team and quality of their technology platform will allow us to provide our clients with the best possible card program.”

