Attorney Carlos E. Sandoval, founder of Carlos E. Sandoval, P.A., was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Legal Aid Service of Broward County. The organization’s mission is to provide high-quality free civil legal advice, representation and education to the disadvantaged of Broward County so as to improve the lifestyle and living conditions of the low-income community and encourage self-sufficiency. Sandoval, with his new position on the board, will be able to help the less fortunate who don’t have the means to afford legal representation.

“As a member of the board I will be involved in the decision-making process of the organization towards formulating strategies to meet the legal needs of the most disadvantaged members of our community,” said Sandoval. “I feel very honored to be a part of this organization, and look forward to working with my fellow board members to make an impact in the community.”

Sandoval, who focuses his practice on immigration law, has always been community-minded, and extends his assistance to new members of the community. In the past he has raised awareness of and given advice to immigrants on various issues and changes affecting U.S. immigration policy, immigration applications, immigration eligibility law, H-1B visas and more. Sandoval is also involved with Hispanic Unity of Florida, whose mission is to empower immigrants and others to become self-sufficient, productive and civically engaged.

About Carlos E. Sandoval, Attorney at Law

Carlos E. Sandoval is a member of the Florida Bar, the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the Broward County Hispanic Bar Association and the Broward County Bar Association. Carlos, who speaks fluent English and Spanish, is licensed to practice law by the Florida Supreme Court and the Federal Court for the Southern District of Florida. He focuses his practice in all areas of immigration, naturalization and removal. For more information or a consultation, call (954) 306-6921, or visit http://www.carlosesandoval.com. The law office is located at 450 N. Park Road, Suite 803, Hollywood, FL 33021.

