Jason and R’Achelle Phillips Phillips remarked, “We want to help people be more than they thought they could be. We’re looking not just to provide jobs, but to create a place for lifelong, satisfying careers.”

CNBC will air Blue Collar Millionaire’s inspiring interview of Phillips owners Jason and R’Achelle Phillips 9 p.m. CST, Wednesday, January 18, recounting how their painting business grew by mud, sweat and tears into a multi-million dollar painting, roofing and gutter business. Though the business started humbly with Jason, a few printing supplies, one paint crew, and a dream to bring excellence to the painting industry, over the past 20 years, Jason has built Phillips into much more than a money maker. The television docu-series hosted by country music superstar Tim McGraw presents Phillips as a businessman with a mission, a mission to enrich lives, with a reputation for, in the company motto’s words, “workmanship beyond customers’ expectations.”

While Jason and his team have proudly raised the bar on industry standards using best materials and industry practices, garnering 8 years of Angie’s List Super Service Awards, 8 years’ Consumers' Choice Award and EBSCO’s elusive Best Picks Award 7 years running, he has not lost sight of the values that launched his company. Hard work, integrity, commitment to customer care and excellence, sharing instead of hoarding profits, prayer and giving God all the credit for the company’s success still guide the Phillips ship. But because of Jason’s love for self improvement and people, employing systematic processes, utilizing technology, emulating the most successful new business models, investing in employees’ educations, providing non-required employee benefits and elevating honest and open teaming instead of “good ol’ boy” silo mentalities, have proven the winning combination not only for doing business in North Texas, but also for employee satisfaction in the twenty-first century. Of his team, Phillips remarked, “We want to help people be more than they thought they could be. We’re looking not just to provide jobs, but to create a place for lifelong, satisfying careers.” Phillips intends to present his progressively down home values on CNBC’s Blue Collar Millionaires unashamedly, and doesn’t mind telling you that his wife’s commitment to caring for his 5 children during the evenings he worked late building the business, has provided the glue that has kept his family thriving.

Phillips, a forward-thinking entrepreneur with heart, is enthusiastic about the exposure the docu-series will bring the company, but is even more hopeful about the customers’ homes Phillips will renew and the lives the company will enrich as a result. He clarifies that he is referring to lives of customers, employees and business partners. With the way 2017 is shaping up, Phillips’ 20-year anniversary promises to be Phillips’ best year in business yet.

About Consumers' Choice Award:

Established in 1987, the Consumers' Choice Award® identifies and promotes businesses that deliver customer service excellence. The Consumers' Choice Award® has retained a leading independent research firm to conduct surveys in U.S. cities; Atlanta, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dallas. The winners are determined by consumers and not by a panel of judges. The survey covers a broad range of categories of interest to both the public and business communities. Its purpose is to publicly identify those establishments that have been voted by consumers as being their choice for excellence. The Consumers' Choice Award® is a most prestigious tribute to local businesses that serve their communities well. The program is encouraged by all levels of government and by business leaders. Find out more about The Consumers’ Choice Award by visiting http://www.consumerschoiceaward.com/.