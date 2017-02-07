DigitalPhone.io is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. While a lot of companies just talk about putting customers first, DigitalPhone.io over-delivers.

As part of its continued growth and expanding nationwide footprint, DigitalPhone.io, a pioneering hosted telecommunications firm that launched in 2000, announced today that it has welcomed experienced financial management executive Steve Worrell, CPA as its new CFO.

Mr. Worrell has over 30 years of experience working with several high-profile organizations, including multiple Fortune 500 enterprises. Throughout his career, he has provided advice and insight and on a variety of accounting, technology, information management and workforce capital management matters, ranging from strategic planning to full system implementations. In addition, Mr. Worrell has served as faculty member in the Department of Accounting at the University of North Carolina’s Bryan School of Business, and is an active volunteer with several community-based organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America, which awarded him the Scoutmaster Award of Merit.

As CFO, Mr. Worrell will spearhead DigitialPhone.io’s positioning for a qualified strategic private equity investor to support the company’s nationwide expansion. Other key roles and responsibilities include: optimizing current financial management and information systems; establishing metrics and KPIs; developing multi-phase operational plans; and working closely with members of the executive sales and marketing team to assess current and future growth strategies.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing DigitalPhone.io’s CEO Nicky Smith since 1994, and have admired his vision and capacity to re-invent his companies in response to market needs, business trends, and technological developments,” commented Mr. Worrell. “Since joining the team, my positive impressions have only deepened. This hand-picked group not only has the technical and industry expertise to support the company’s mission, but just as importantly, they have developed remarkably strong relationships and bond with their customers. While a lot of companies just talk about putting customers first, DigitalPhone.io over-delivers. Knowing Nicky I expected nothing less, but the degree of customer engagement and loyalty is astonishing, and something that is rarely seen in the telecommunications and technology space.”

“We are going through a very positive and exciting time in our company’s nearly 20-year history, and while we have enjoyed substantial success in the past, the growth potential that lies ahead is enormous and uncharted,” commented CEO Nicky Smith. “We need to have the very best people here to help us manage our growth, and we couldn’t have hoped for anyone better than Steve. He’s not only an acclaimed expert, but his understanding of brand-building and customer service delivery is world-class. We are very proud and fortunate to have Steve as a key member of our leadership team, and have every confidence that he will play a pivotal role in our continued success.”

For additional information regarding DigitalPhone.io, visit https://digitalphone.io or email inquiry(at)DigitalPhone(dot)io.

About DigitalPhone.io

DigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones.