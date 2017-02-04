Disaster Rescue I have been invited to be amongst the top leaders in the industry to assist in the newest revision at the IICRC. This is a year long project that I am grateful to be a part of.

Disaster Rescue is the leading water damage restoration and mold remediation company located in Las Vegas, NV, serving the surrounding areas in the valley for over 20 years. Specializing in the restoration of damaged building materials, they are the go-to company for disasters of any type or size in the Las Vegas valley due to holding the most extensive amount of certifications out of any other operation in the city. A strong core of services they offer is connecting people that are in need of home or office damage restoration with trusted companies in every state certified through the IICRC. Connecting people with these companies prevents the possibility of a scam, and allows the businesses that do things the right way, to flourish; while still giving people in need a trustworthy contractor to come in and get the job done at affordable pricing.

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is producing it's 4th revision of the S520 handbook to keep up with the newest changes in technology as well as chemicals used in the industry for mold remediation and water restoration. Craig Herrmann, Founder & CEO of Disaster Rescue and board member of the IICRC, has been invited to be amongst the top leaders of the restoration industry to assist in the newest revision of the IICRC S520. A handbook that every restoration company in the United States needs to abide by. “This is a year-long project that I am grateful to be a part of” said Craig in an interview discussing his role in the organization. He went on to include that his company Disaster Rescue is centralized in Las Vegas, NV, but will be branching off in surrounding states to directly serve more people in need with affordable solutions to disastrous situations in the near future.

Craig and his team at Disaster Rescue played a huge role in assisting families in need when Hurricane Katrina hit in the southeastern states in 2005. He further provided support for military personnel, healthcare operations and directly reconstructed homes and office buildings in the affected areas. Craig is proud to say that each and every member on his team hold the certifications necessary, as well as proper training, to provide the best quality of service when it comes to mold removal or water damage repair. His staff are at the phones 24/7 in case of emergency phone calls. Each time someone calls in with a disaster, the staff are trained to ease their callers and walk them through ways they can remedy the problem immediately, meanwhile they dispatch someone to their location immediately.

Disaster Rescue is truly one of a kind, and will continue to connect people throughout the US in stressful disasters with trustworthy restoration companies for decades to come. Visit their website to learn more: http://LasVegasWaterDamageNV.com

