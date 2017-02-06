DETECTO’s New Dump Commander Trash Can Dumping Device Wins Kitchen Innovations Award

DETECTO’s USA-made Dump Commander is narrow and mobile enough to wheel anywhere you need it and offers mechanical lifting power to dump round commercial trashcan-sized containers into a larger bin.

DETECTO’s Award-Winning New Dump Commander Trash Can Dumping Device

The Dump Commander provides labor-saving reductions with a quick ROI, reduces workers’ compensation claims, and creates a safe work environment for trash can dumping.

Webb City, MO (PRWEB)

The rechargeable battery-operated system, which uses a single-column chain-drive lifting mechanism, can be operated by a single person. This prevents injury due to heavy lifting, requires less manpower to dump trash cans for overall cost savings, and prevents spilled trash due to breakage during dumping.

The Dump Commander quickly lifts up to 150-lb trash cans with the push of a single button and works with trash bins up to 82 inches high. The unit is operated via a hand-held pendant control on an 8-foot cord, employs a single Up/Down rocker switch for operation, and the controller is removable to prevent unauthorized usage. The trash can dolly assembly included with the Dump Commander fits off-the-shelf round commercial trash cans.

http://www.detecto.com/cs_product/dump-commander

DETECTO
203 East Daugherty St.
Webb City, MO 64870 USA
(800) 641-2008
http://www.Detecto.com
detecto(at)cardet(dot)com

Jonathan Sabo
Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Co.
+1 800-441-4237
Jonathan Sabo
Cardinal/Detecto
(417) 673-4631 260
Cardinal/Detecto Scale
since: 10/2009
Media

