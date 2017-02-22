The EAA Sport Pilot Academy offers an immersive three-week course that allows people to earn a sport pilot certificate in an unmatched environment. Here at the home of sport aviation, you not only learn to fly; you’re immersed in aviation that makes it a unique experience...

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s Sport Pilot Academy, which immerses people in a three-week course that concludes with earning a sport pilot certificate, returns in 2017 with three sessions throughout the year.

The all-inclusive course at EAA headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin features dedicated aircraft and instructors focused on successful completion of sport pilot training. The top-notch flight instruction is combined with the spirit of camaraderie among fellow future aviators that create an unforgettable experience. The training eliminates many of the scheduling and other barriers that limit the ability of individuals to pursue a pilot certificate on their own.

The spring session is May 20-June 10, while the fall academy is September 9-30. In addition, there is a new Sport Pilot Academy for former EAA Young Eagles will be held in August, with scholarships provided through funds raised at the annual Gathering of Eagles event during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

“There is no better place to learn to fly than at Oshkosh,” said Joe Norris, EAA’s flight training manager, who administers the Sport Pilot Academy. “Here at the home of sport aviation, you not only learn to fly; you’re immersed in aviation that makes it a unique experience that you share with others who are pursing the same dream of flight.”

The total $9,999 cost for the three-week session includes all flight training, housing, and meals. It also includes unique EAA experiences, such as guest speakers, flights in EAA aircraft, museum tours and more.

For more information or to apply for the general sessions, go to EAA.org/SportPilotAcademy. Information on the Sport Pilot Academy for Young Eagles will be available in March.

