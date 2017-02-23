The appointment of EBSCO to the NICE Electronic and Print Content Framework Agreement helps NHS libraries and organizations that use the GOBI acquisitions tool to quickly find and acquire books they need to better manage the medical needs of patients. Past News Releases RSS GOBI® Library Solutions from...

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) has been chosen as an approved content provider for the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) framework. The agreement allows purchasers from libraries, health care and social care-related organizations in the National Health Service (NHS) to search, order and purchase medical and healthcare-related content through GOBI®, the leading web-based acquisitions tool for finding, ordering and managing e-books and print books for libraries.

GOBI is provided by GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO, (GOBI Library Solutions) which partners with libraries to streamline their workflows for monographic acquisitions. As a part of EBSCO, GOBI Library Solutions has an office in the United Kingdom as well as a knowledgeable customer service staff to provide support to customers.

With access to more than 13 million titles, including more than one million e-books, GOBI supplies print books and e-books to thousands of medical, academic, and government libraries in more than 60 countries.

In addition to offering a variety of health sciences e-books and print books in the medical, nursing and allied health fields, GOBI Library Solutions helps librarians streamline their collection development workflows by providing:



Books from the top Science, Technology and Math publishers

Real-time ordering solutions

E-books within minutes

A choice of e-book suppliers and multiple purchase options

Itemized invoicing

Centralized customer service and UK-based distribution centers

GOBI Library Solutions Vice President of Sales, UK, Ireland and Nordic Countries Gareth Smith says the recognition of EBSCO as an approved NICE Framework content provider gives organizations access to high-quality health-care content from GOBI Library Solutions. “The appointment of EBSCO to the NICE Electronic and Print Content Framework Agreement helps NHS libraries and organizations that use the GOBI acquisitions tool to quickly find and acquire books they need to better manage the medical needs of patients.”

For more information, please visit: gobi.ebsco.com

About GOBI Library Solutions from EBSCO

GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO, formerly YBP Library Services, offers over 13 million print and e-books to academic, research and special libraries worldwide. From streamlining workflows to partnering with library staff, GOBI Library Solutions is committed to providing the best solution for libraries’ acquisition, collection development and technical service needs. For more than 40 years, the mission has remained the same—to partner with libraries in providing access to the broadest selection of scholarly content available. For more information, visit the GOBI Library Solutions website at: gobi.ebsco.com.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the leading discovery service provider for libraries worldwide with more than 11,000 discovery customers in over 100 countries. EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) provides each institution with a comprehensive, single search box for its entire collection, offering unparalleled relevance ranking quality and extensive customization. EBSCO is also the preeminent provider of online research content for libraries, including hundreds of research databases, historical archives, point-of-care medical reference, and corporate learning tools serving millions of end users at tens of thousands of institutions. EBSCO is the leading provider of electronic journals & books for libraries, with subscription management for more than 360,000 serials, including more than 57,000 e-journals, as well as online access to more than 900,000 e-books. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries Inc., a family owned company since 1944.

For more information, please contact:

Kathleen McEvoy

Vice President of Communications

(800) 653-2726 ext. 2594

kmcevoy(at)ebsco(dot)com