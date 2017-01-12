Discount Power Leadership Elected to ERCOT Committees

Mohsin Hassan, COO, Discount Power (Texas) and C. Gibson, Vice President and In-House Counsel, Discount Power (Texas) have been elected to serve on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and Protocol Revision Committee (PRS) respectively.

The Technical Advisory Committee is a stakeholder group that makes recommendations to the board regarding ERCOT policies and procedures and is responsible for prioritizing projects through the protocol revision request, system change request and guide revision processes.

The Protocol Revision Committee is accountable to the TAC and is responsible for reviewing and recommending action on proposed revisions to ERCOT protocols, which set forth the procedures and processes used by ERCOT and market participants.

Neville Ravji, CEO, Discount Power (Texas) said, "Discount Power and its parent VEH LLC are enthusiastic supporters of the ERCOT market and are glad to be able to commit the resources and expertise of these company officers to the vibrant stakeholder process at ERCOT. As the fastest growing Retail Energy Provider in the country, it is important that we actively participate in and provide our input to the process."

About Discount Power

Discount Power is a retail electric provider based in Houston, Texas. Discount Power is comprised of industry experts with more than 75 years of experience in the energy industry. The team at Discount Power has been involved in all of the business elements of the energy market since the beginning of retail deregulation in Texas and has collectively served hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers. Learn more about Discount Power by visiting us online.

