Emergent Coils Gives Back to Charitable Organizations in 2017

Emergent Coils is offering a ten percent (10%) discount to qualified nonprofit organizations purchasing HVAC coils throughout 2017.

Emergent Coils is the go-to source for new and replacement chilled water coils, hot water coils, steam coils, steam distribution coils, DX evaporator coils, condenser coils, booster coils, fan coils, tube bundles and heat exchangers.

“It’s important for charitable organizations to keep heating and cooling systems running smoothly and cost-effectively,” said Tommy Thompson, VP of Sales for Emergent Coils. “We understand the financial challenges faced by some nonprofits and want to do our part to help out.”

Replacing failing commercial HVAC coils increases efficiency, lowers operating costs and can extend the life of current HVAC systems. Increasing energy efficiency allows organizations to allocate additional money to fulfilling their missions, and makes the indoor temperature more comfortable for everyone.

To make the selection of new and replacement coils easier, EmergentCoils.com has interactive stock coil selection tools, videos demonstrating how to measure coils, and blank coil drawings that can be used to record coil measurements. The HVAC coil sizing and selection tools are available online 24/7, so orders can be placed online day or night. Emergent Coils also has coil consultants available to help organizations select the best standard or custom coils for their needs.

Qualified organizations must provide proof of their tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code when placing their order. More information can be found on the website.

About Emergent Coils

Emergent Coils offers new and replacement coils for HVAC systems located in office buildings, schools, hospitals, government facilities, manufacturing plants, and other commercial buildings. The company provides contractors, building owners, facilities managers, government employees, and building maintenance departments with high quality hot water coils, chilled water coils, steam coils, steam distributing coils, condenser coils, evaporator coils, booster coils, fan coils, tube bundles and heat exchangers. For more information, visit http://www.EmergentCoils.com.