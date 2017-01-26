Lauren Harrison of Emora Limited Featured in Industry Magazine

It outlines how much I have achieved in such a short time in the industry and has given me so much more ambition to strive for even higher goals in the future,

Due to her recent successes in the sales and marketing industry, Lauren Harrison of Emora Limited was featured in the December issue of a popular industry magazine. The magazine is popular amongst those in the sales and marketing industry as it covers a wide-range of topics including success stories from within the industry, top achievers and industry events.

Miss Harrison’s article covered how she got started in the industry and who her heroes are. Emora Limited’s successful business owner revealed how she had never been looking for a full-time role and instead was looking for something temporary in order to go traveling. However, the allure of running her own sales and marketing business was too much for Miss Harrison to give up and as such she set her focus on setting a clear path to success. Lauren Harrison of Emora Limited also revealed how her heroes include her mother and her business mentor who has helped the young business owner drive for the highest standard and develop a strong business mentality.

The feature has been a very exciting and defining moment in Miss Harrison’s career and means that the Emora Limited brand is now out there for all in the industry to see how well they are doing. The firm feels that this magazine feature will help their business go up a level in the industry and become a well-recognized brand.

Therefore, Emora Limited has seen a huge drive in motivation and experienced a huge buzz around the firm. Emora Limited is determined to live up to their successful reputation and increase their results over the next year.

“I was so excited to see myself in a magazine,” shared Miss Harrison. “It outlines how much I have achieved in such a short time in the industry and has given me so much more ambition to strive for even higher goals in the future,” added the young business owner.

Miss Harrison is not planning to stop with this feature and has several plans for success for Emora Limited this year including expansion plans, increasing growth opportunities, attracting new clients, and hopes to be nominated at the sales and marketing awards later this year.

Emora Limited is an outsourced sales and marketing firm based in Nottingham. The firm specialises in a personalised form of direct marketing which allows them to connect with their clients’ ideal consumers on a face-to-face basis. This one-to-one interaction with consumers helps to drive long-lasting and personal business relationships between brand and consumer. In turn, this often leads to increased customer acquisition, brand awareness and brand loyalty for their clients.