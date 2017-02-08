Perform Rapid, Automated Manhole Inspection with Envirosight’s New CleverScan. When we engineered CleverScan, we focused on maximizing detail and minimizing cost-per-manhole.

CleverScan, a new manhole scanner from Envirosight, performs a comprehensive, fully automated assessment of manhole condition in just 2-3 minutes. It captures visual and dimensional data, and presents the user with three powerful deliverables:



A flat scan with detailed image data covering every inch of the manhole wall,

A dense point cloud for 3D visualization of the manhole structure and easy CAD integration, and

A virtual view inside the manhole, where an operator can pan, tilt and zoom to areas of interest.

“Manholes generate a disproportionate amount of infiltration and play a unique role in the structural integrity of roadways; no wonder cities are paying more attention to them,” says Richard Lindner, President of Envirosight. “When we engineered CleverScan, we focused on maximizing detail and minimizing cost-per-manhole. That resulted in a system that is fully automated, with high-res visual and dimensional capabilities, and portable enough for a single operator to deploy practically anywhere.”

CleverScan sits over an open manhole. With the press of a button, the system’s probe descends into the manhole, capturing image data using five (5) HD cameras and building a dimensional profile using an array of four (4) lasers. An onboard rangefinder controls descent and determines when the scan is complete. Scan data is immediately transferred to a laptop running CleverScan software, where it can be viewed, annotated and shared.

“Cities are realizing they need to understand manhole condition, but cost constraints hold them back,” says Jim Adams, Envirosight’s Director of Product Management. “CleverScan minimizes the budget footprint of any manhole scanning program. A single operator can complete 25-30 scans per day.”

CleverScan is MACP compliant, and integrates seamlessly with WinCan inspection reporting and asset management software, as well as Esri ArcGIS mapping software. It travels in virtually any vehicle, and runs a full day on rechargeable batteries. Find out more about the CleverScan at: http://www.envirosight.com/cleverscan.php

About Envirosight LLC

Randolph, New Jersey-based Envirosight, LLC provides video pipeline inspection solutions to municipalities, contractors, departments of transportation, and civil/environmental engineers. Envirosight is committed to ongoing innovation, delivering products that enhance user productivity and inspection detail. Envirosight serves customers through a trained network of regional sales partners who deliver localized support and expertise with rapid turnaround. All Envirosight technical employees hold NASSCO PACP certification. Visit Envirosight online at http://www.envirosight.com