Medical Device Supplier Quality Management

Jan. 27, 2016 — 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

What does ISO 13485:2016 mean for supplier controls? What changes will need to be put in place for a quality system?

In order to avoid trouble manufacturers need to ensure their supplier quality related procedures are compliant with ISO 13485:2016 and Part 820.50. Without guidance they can be in for plenty of headaches and complications.

Join expert Jim Shore — Director of Quality at Titan Medical, Inc. — on Jan. 27 for an overview and up-to-date information on purchasing controls for quality assurance and control of purchased components, services or finished medical devices.

After this 90-minute webinar attendees will:



Understand the changes to ISO 13485:2016 specific to supplier controls

Identify the potential changes to quality systems that should be put in place

Understand the regulatory agency current expectations regarding the necessary controls on purchased or otherwise received products and services

Know the requirements needed to effectively select and manage suppliers while remaining compliant

Identify tools necessary to properly monitor suppliers and evaluate ongoing quality based on risk

Register today and know how to implement procedures necessary to manage suppliers and remain in compliance.

Meet the Presenter:

James Shore, Director of Quality, Titan Medical Inc.

James Shore is the Director of Quality at Titan Medical Inc. which is advanced robotic surgical technologies such as SPORT(TM) Surgical System. Jim has 25 years of quality and supplier management experience working in medical devices, semiconductor, aerospace and defense (Lake Region, Nypro Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Aspect Medical, ACMI, Brooks Automation, and Raytheon). His professional certifications include ASQ Certified Six Sigma Black Belt, ASQ Certified Quality Manager/Operations Excellence, Certified Quality Auditor and Certified Mechanical Inspector and ASQ Senior Member.

