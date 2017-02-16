FMCA Putting Finishing Touches on Arizona "Rally in the Valley"

FMCA's Rally in the Valley will be held in Chandler, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. We've had a great response...With gate registrations, the event likely will come close to selling out of RV parking places. But even if that happens, we'll still have plenty of room for those who want to park their RVs elsewhere and come in on day passes.

Registrations have been strong for Family Motor Coach Association’s upcoming “Rally In The Valley,” the Cincinnati-based motorhome owners organization’s 95th International Convention. The gathering is set to take place March 7 through 10 at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler, Arizona.

“We’ve had a great response to our invitation for RVers to join us as we celebrate the RV lifestyle in the Valley of the Sun,” said FMCA national president Charlie Adcock. “With gate registrations, the event likely will come close to selling out of RV parking places. But even if that happens, we’ll still have plenty of room for those who want to park their RVs elsewhere and come in on day passes or passports to enjoy the activities.”

A small city on wheels will take shape as the owners of some 2,000-plus motorhomes converge on Rawhide Western Town and Event Center. Attendees will participate in various activities designed to enhance the motorhome lifestyle.

Organizers have scheduled more than 100 educational sessions aimed at helping motorhome owners glean more enjoyment from their RVs. Various RV experts will conduct seminars during the event. Topics range from motorhome chassis maintenance to microwave-convection cooking.

Attendees also will be able to tour motorhomes of all types, sizes, and price ranges as part of the motorhome showcase that will take place during the event. Looking for a diesel-powered motorhome with all of the latest luxuries? Or maybe a van-chassis-based RV that provides all of the amenities needed to enjoy life on the road but in a smaller package? Explore these options and everything in between as you consider what would best suit your travel style.

Other organized activities include tours of local attractions, fun-filled games, and musical performances each evening. On tap is a performance by family-friendly comedian Dick Hardwick and country-music singer/songwriter Keith Anderson. On the final evening of the event, attendees will be able to enjoy all of the attractions at Rawhide Western Town and also enjoy a lively performance by local band Sapphire Sky as they share their high-energy renditions of hits from yesterday to today. Attendees also will have time for plenty of socializing with their fellow motorhome owners.

Members of the general public are invited to join the fun. For those who want to view only the motorhome expo and RV supplier/component exhibits, admission costs $10 per day or $25 for a family of three or more; children 12 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult. Individuals with an active military ID are admitted free as well. Those who would like to take in the exhibits and also attend seminars and entertainment may purchase a Daily Passport, which is available for $50 per person. Public car parking will be available at the Rawhide Western Town public parking lot (no motorhomes in this lot). A $5 facility parking fee will be charged.

Hours for viewing the exhibits are as follows: Tuesday, March 7, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Wednesday, March 8, through Friday, March 10, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

RV owners are invited to take part in all of the activities and also to bring their RV and stay with the rest of the group at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center on a space-available basis. Interested RVers should call (800) 543-3622 before making the trip. The registration price for non-FMCA members is $275; this fee automatically grants the RV owner a one-year FMCA membership and/or a one-year subscription to Family Motor Coaching magazine. The FMCA member price is $225. (An additional fee is charged for electric.)

Educational opportunities will begin even before the event itself. RV experts will conduct a two-day workshop called RV Basics that will help to familiarize new RVers with the various systems and operation of their home on wheels. Other RVers may want to take this as a refresher course. It will take place March 5 and 6 at the Rawhide Western Town and Event Center. For information, visit fmca.com/academy.

Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) is an international organization for families who own and enjoy the use of self-contained, motorized recreation vehicles known as motorhomes. The association maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has approximately 70,000 active member families. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its monthly magazine, Family Motor Coaching; a medical evacuation and travel assistance program valued at $105 per family; group rates on a roadside assistance program and on motorhome and auto insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and a tire purchasing program. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of motorhome travel and recreation. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the Web at FMCA.com.