Construction has surged by a phenomenal 71 percent since 2004, including hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of industrial facilities built by the likes of Prestage Farms, Nestle Purina, Cargill, CJ Bio America, Valero, Koch Nitrogen, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc, Calcium Products, and more.

For instance, Prestage Farms, a meat processing company started by the Prestage family 33 years ago in North Carolina, is set to open a $240 million pork plant in greater Fort Dodge region. The high-tech manufacturing facility will employ 1,000 people, including mechanical and electrical engineers, machine operators, and technicians, among others, and will bring an incredible $43 million payroll boost to the region.

Clay & Associates DDS PLC opened the doors to its brand new, state of the art dental facility in February and has seen its patient count surge by more than 50 percent. This growth is creating the opportunity for a third dentist associate to join the team.

QPS Employment Group is looking to fill positions such as maintenance technicians, automation engineers, production supervisors, CNC operators, assembly workers, and many more. The expansion and addition of the regional manufacturing is opening opportunities for workers to fill these positions.

Transportation projects such as the Fort Dodge Regional Airport and water projects are opening up positions for Senior Engineers and Site Inspection Field Offices at the McClure Engineering Company Fort Dodge office.

UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge is looking for 50 new nurses to add to its 400-nurse team, as well as occupational and physical therapists for acute, homecare and outpatient settings, and physicians, for but not limited to, family medicine, hospital medicine, gastroenterology, pulmonology and more.

Ranked No. 13 on their 2017 Best Places by Glassdoor, the Nestle Purina Petcare Fort Dodge facility is looking for highly motivated people with a mechanical aptitude and a high school diploma or the equivalent, and, experience in the manufacturing industry is ideal. It also wants people who have strong individual troubleshooting capabilities and appreciate continuous on-the-job learning.

“This is an energizing time for the Fort Dodge, Iowa region. Career opportunities and quality of life amenities are attracting the job sector seeking excellent pay along with a place they want to raise their families,” states Cheryl O’Hern with Spin Market and ThisIsFortDodge. “Our agriculture and food based manufacturing not only adds job growth it provides a more stable working environment.”

Information on the This Is Fort Dodge community branding campaign is available on ThisIsFortDodge.com, Facebook, Twitter, Google+, YouTube, SnapChat and Instagram.