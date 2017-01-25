Four shareholders from the Chicago office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have recently been distinguished as top real estate lawyers in Illinois by Leading Lawyers and are featured in the January 2017 Real Estate, Construction and Environmental edition of Leading Lawyers Magazine.

Leading Lawyers, a division of the Law Bulletin Publishing Company, conducted a statewide search surveying thousands of Illinois lawyers to determine the top real estate lawyers in the state. Only those lawyers who were recommended the most often qualified as Leading Real Estate and Real Estate Related Lawyers.

Michael T. Fishman, co-chair of the firm's Chicago Real Estate Practice, was listed among the Top 10 Real Estate Lawyers in Illinois and Top 100 Real Estate Related Lawyers in Illinois. Fishman focuses his practice on real estate, real estate finance, private equity and real estate fund formation. His clients include institutional investors, investment advisors, public and private real estate companies, REITs and financial institutions.

Corey E. Light, co-chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Practice, was listed among the Top 10 Real Estate Lawyers in Illinois and Top 100 Real Estate Related Lawyers in Illinois. With 35 years of domestic and international experience, Light focuses his practice on real estate transactions and development. Representing major retailers, property owners, developers and lenders, Light regularly handles all aspects of complex commercial real estate transactions.

Rita M. Powers, co-chair of the firm's Real Estate Litigation Practice and the Chicago Litigation Practice, was listed among the Top 100 Women Real Estate Related Lawyers in Illinois. Powers concentrates her practice on litigation involving real estate ownership, development and financing, primarily with respect to shopping centers, hotels and office buildings.

Lorraine M. Tyson, a shareholder, was listed among the Top 100 Women Real Estate Related Lawyers in Illinois. Tyson focuses her practice on corporate finance, privatization and public finance transactions. She represents insurance companies, pension funds, banks, finance companies and other institutional investors on corporate finance transactions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice

The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm’s real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive legal solutions for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of nearly 300 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The group’s clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm’s real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.