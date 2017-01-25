Greenberg Traurig Makes Strategic Additions to Corporate Practice

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP further grew its Corporate Practice with two strategic additions, Joseph Suh and Ejim Peter Achi as shareholders in New York. They join Greenberg Traurig as the firm continues to enhance its Corporate Practice, specifically in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, private equity and investment management. In 2016, nearly 90 attorneys joined the firm’s Corporate Practice, with more than 20 in New York.

“As the marketplace changes and becomes increasingly complex and global, Greenberg Traurig is focused on attracting premier specialists, like Joseph and Ejim, to support those changes. On a variety of levels, we offer a tremendous value proposition in the M&A, private equity and investment management arenas,” said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman.

Suh focuses on corporate and securities matters related to investment funds and financial products, and has substantial experience in representing investment managers and investors in connection with formation of and investments in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), hedge funds and private equity funds, including private funds investing in asset-backed securities, distressed assets, marketplace loans and Brazilian assets.

Achi represents private equity sponsors, public and private strategic buyers and sellers, and venture capital investors in connection with buyouts, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and other investments.

“The CLO market is underserved today and Joseph is one of the few attorneys in the United States who has his level of experience. Both he and Ejim have unique, real-world experience in foreign markets, making them a great fit within our award-winning global platform. We are excited to add them to our already talented roster,” said Patricia Menéndez-Cambó, Global Vice Chair of Greenberg Traurig.

Per Nancy Mitchell and Stephen Rabinowitz, Co-Managing Shareholders of Greenberg Traurig’s New York office, “We welcome Ejim and Joseph to our robust New York practice as two of our three new additions since the start of 2017. Greenberg Traurig is a firm built for today's client needs that added more than 70 attorneys and directors throughout New York State and the Metropolitan Region in 2016.”

Also on Jan. 17, former Deputy Secretary of Legislative Affairs for New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mark Weprin joined the firm in its New York City and Albany offices and Rebecca L. Caldwell-Harrigal, the first female Director of the Office of Tax Exempt Bonds (TEB) at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), joined as a shareholder in the Tax Practice in our Northern Virginia office. Additionally, on Jan. 18, six new shareholders and related teams focused on private equity, real estate and tax joined the firm’s London office.

“Greenberg Traurig is an excellent fit for my clients and for my experience based on the firm’s goals and strategy. It is particularly important that I am joining at this time, given the firm’s focus in growing its investment management practice and, especially in my case, CLOs, hedge funds, private equity funds and related financial vehicles,” Suh said. “I have worked with Greenberg Traurig attorneys previously and it’s great to be part of the team.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity to grow my practice while serving as an asset to Greenberg Traurig’s clients on a global scale. The firm’s highly respected reputation for prudent management and excellence in the delivery of quality legal services are key factors in my decision to join at this time,” Achi said.

Suh, who speaks Portuguese and Korean, lived in Brazil for nine years and has significant experience with the Brazilian investment management industry. He advises them in structuring the investment funds and in connection with all related U.S. corporate, securities and investment adviser regulatory issues. He received his J.D. in 1994 from Fordham University School of Law and his B.A. in Government from Cornell University in 1991. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, he was a partner at Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, where he coordinated that firm's Latin America practice.

Achi represents clients in joint ventures, acquisitions and venture capital transactions involving a number of jurisdictions, including a number of African targets. In 2011, he received the Accelerator Award from the MIT Sloan School of Business Africa Innovate Business Plan Competition. He earned his J.D. in 2006 from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he also received a Certificate in Business & Public Policy from The Wharton School of Business. In 2002, he received his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. Achi also received an MBA from the Yale School of Management in 2013. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, he practiced at Hogan Lovells.

