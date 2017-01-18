Robert C. Epstein, National Construction Law Practice co-chair and shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is a featured speaker at this year’s Anchin Construction & Development Forum at the TKP New York Conference Center. Four hundred architects, contractors, designers, and developers will come together to discuss and debate best practices and hear from prestigious New York City and New Jersey developers during the forum.

Epstein will present a workshop on “The Art of Managing Construction Risks” at the forum on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 11:15 a.m. Managing risk on construction projects is vital for all project owners, whether a company is a real estate developer, building its own factory or data center, expanding its corporate campus, or replacing major systems in existing buildings. This workshop will identify four primary risk areas on construction projects (cost overruns, defects, unforeseen site conditions, and delays) and examine how owners can minimize these risks to achieve a successful project.

With more than 40 years of experience, Epstein has represented numerous public and private owners, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, designers, sureties, and other parties involved in major construction projects. He has handled a wide array of complex construction litigations involving claims of construction defects, project delays, payment claims, and other disputes.

Greenberg Traurig’s Construction Law Practice assists clients from the initial conception and project delivery planning at the front end of projects through their completion, and from the negotiation of contracts and preparation of bids to the resolution of construction disputes. The group’s experience is rooted in a diverse client base including public and private owners, developers, construction lenders, construction managers, subcontractors, vendors, architects, and engineers.

Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of the event.

