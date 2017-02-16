Greenberg Traurig’s community service initiative ‘GT Cares’ took on a special meaning this year as the international law firm celebrates its 50th anniversary with a focus on continuing the long-standing tradition of giving back to the community that has helped the firm to grow.

Attorneys and business staff from the firm’s Miami office donated manpower, monetary contributions and supplies to benefit several local philanthropic causes over the course of two consecutive weekends between Feb. 4 and Feb. 12. These included City Year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Habitat for Humanity, and Zoo Miami Foundation.

“Giving back to the community has always been a core value for everyone at Greenberg Traurig, and it’s especially meaningful this year as we celebrate being a part of the South Florida community for 50 years,” said Jaret L. Davis, Miami Co-Managing Shareholder. “Our attorneys and business staff members truly enjoy donating their time and resources to such worthy organizations, and helping to make our community a better place.”

Saturday, Feb. 4: Ben Reiss, a Shareholder in the Litigation Practice, led 11 GT volunteers who participated alongside 11 City Year volunteers in a beautification project at Simpson Park. Following a brief orientation and tour of the facility, volunteers worked on building, painting and placing six new benches at the park. City Year is an education-based non-profit organization that supports students in need and the communities in which they live, learn and play. Young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 dedicate 10 months of service in a school with high needs, acting as a coach and tutor in classrooms and after school programming. Reiss is a member of the City Year Miami Board of Advisors.

Sunday, Feb. 5: Matt Gorson, Senior Chairman of the firm, led 11 volunteers in a day of good, old-fashioned fun. The volunteers met seven of the waiting-list children from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami for an afternoon of bowling and pizza at Bowlero Dolphin Mall. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is the premier mentoring organization of South Florida. Every day, they awaken possibilities for thousands of Miami’s kids – one child and afternoon at a time – through professionally supported, one-on-one relationships with caring adult volunteers. BBBS Miami has over 55 years of history and experience in the community. They rank in the top 30 largest BBBS agencies in the country and #1 in Florida. Gorson serves as Chair on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Board of Directors.

Saturday, Feb. 11: Adam M. Foslid, a Shareholder in the Litigation Practice and Co-Hiring Shareholder for the Miami office, and Litigation Associate Robert Galbo, led a team of 10 volunteers in a Build Day at Blitz Build, an accelerated construction event where 10 homes are completed over the course of two weeks. Habitat for Humanity provides low-income families with affordable homeownership opportunities. Foslid is a board member of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami. Galbo is a board member of Habitat for Humanity’s Young Professionals organization.

Sunday, Feb. 12: Eliot Pedrosa, a Shareholder and Co-Chair of the Miami Litigation Practice, led a group of 11 volunteers in a wildlife conservation project at Zoo Miami. Volunteers helped prepare the land for an imperiled butterfly garden. Zoo Miami and Zoo Miami Foundation's missions are to encourage an appreciation for the world's wildlife and to help conserve it for future generations. Pedrosa serves as a board member for the Zoological Society of Florida.

