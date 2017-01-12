Bradley R. Marsh and Cris K. O’Neall, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Tax Practice, are presenting a 2017 California Property Tax Update in a live webinar from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 17. The Lorman webinar, which they are presenting for the second year in a row, will provide critical information on how California's unique property tax system works.

The webinar will provide a broad overview of California's often complex property tax laws, and provide information needed to help analyze property tax situations, assessment appeals, and 2017 ownership changes. The webinar is designed for accountants, CPAs, controllers, tax managers, real estate professionals, presidents and vice presidents, CFOs, bookkeepers, tax preparers, and attorneys.

O’Neall, a shareholder in the firm’s Orange County office, focuses his practice on ad valorem property tax and assessment counseling and litigation (appeal hearings and trials). For 25 years, he has represented a variety of California taxpayers in equalization proceedings before county assessment appeals boards, the State Board of Equalization, the Superior Court, the California Court of Appeal, and the California Supreme Court.

Marsh, a shareholder in the firm’s San Francisco office, focuses his practice on tax controversy matters, including property, sales, payroll, business license, employment, franchise, parcel, district, documentary transfer, transient occupancy, utility user, income, parking, gift, and estate taxes. Marsh teaches property taxation in the Tax LLM program at Golden Gate University. He represents clients in audits, litigation, and administrative hearings, as well as analyzing transactions and business models, and providing legislative solutions.

To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig’s multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.

