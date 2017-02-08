Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 (AA2000), Argentina's airport concessionaire, as United States issuer’s counsel in connection with its U.S. $400 million senior secured note offering. The 10-year amortizing notes have an interest rate of 6.875percent and will mature in 2027.

AA2000 will use the proceeds of the bond to redeem its existing notes and finance capital expenditures. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners of the offering.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Marc M. Rossell (New York), a shareholder in the Latin American and Iberian Practice and the firm’s Corporate and Securities Practice. Additional team members included shareholders Mary F. Voce (New York) and Todd E. Bowen (New York), associates Juan Delgado (Miami) and Alexis E. Kleiman (New York), and foreign law clerk Santos Gonzalez Victorica (Miami).

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

