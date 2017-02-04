The Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP) Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the “ESOP Law Firm of the Year” award at the 8th annual Americas M&A Atlas Awards in New York City.

The Americas M&A Atlas Awards recognizes top players in the middle market transactional communities, honoring excellence in the categories of best value-creating deals, top teams, and outstanding firms and leaders from North and South America. According to the Global M&A Network, “winners are selected independently based on the deal performance criteria, expertise, clients served, and leadership.”

"We were thrilled to be recognized as the ESOP Law Firm of the Year by Global M&A Network. This recognition speaks volumes about our ESOP practice and the quality of work we provide our clients,” stated Jeffrey S. Kahn, Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s ESOP Practice.

“Our team, supported by an international platform, provides our clients with innovative and tailored solutions – implementing successful ESOP transactions. It is an honor to be recognized as a leader in the industry among so many other ESOP professionals,” said Marc R. Baluda, Co-Chair of the firm’s ESOP Practice.

In addition, Greenberg Traurig, E&M Ice Cream and CSG Partners were listed as winners of the U.S.A. ESOP Deal of the Year for the acquisition of Calip Diaries and E&M Ice Cream by the E&M Ice Cream ESOP.

The full list of awards can be found here.

