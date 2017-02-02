Greenberg Traurig Co-President Hilarie Bass and Shareholder Dawn I. Giebler-Millner participated in the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (FAWL) winter meeting, held Jan. 26, at the Gaylord Palm Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Bass presented on “Implicit Bias in the Workplace,” including how to recognize the bias we all carry and steps to address the issue. Giebler-Millner took part in a panel discussion titled, “#FAWLstrong: Corporate & Outside Counsel Unite to Advance Gender Equality.”

“We all carry implicit biases. Although we may not realize it, we feel less comfortable around people who do not look and act like we do,” said Bass, who is president-elect of the American Bar Association and will take over as president in August. “This bias can unconsciously filter into decisions about everything from hiring to compensation. It is important that we work together to confront that bias in order to create a more level playing field for all women and minorities.”

The FAWL panel, which included both corporate and private practice attorneys, examined the opportunities and challenges faced by women in the legal profession. Other panelists included Dorian Denberg, Past President, National Association of Women Lawyers; Assistant Vice President, Senior Counsel, Technology Operations, AT&T; Margaret D. Mathews, Partner, Akerman LLP; Kristy Johnson, Consultant to The Alderman Law Firm; and Nyea Sturman, General Counsel, Orlando Magic. The panel was moderated by Leora Freire, President of FAWL; Jennifer A. Sullivan, Shareholder, Guilday Law; and Marcie Anthony, Assistant Vice President, Old Republic National Title Insurance Company.

“This is an important conversation for women lawyers of all ages and experience levels,” Millner said. “I enjoyed sharing my personal story and also learning from the experiences of my fellow panelists. While the challenges are real, it was a great opportunity to hear how others are tackling these issues. I left feeling inspired about the future for women in the legal profession.”

As Co-President of international law firm Greenberg Traurig and a prolific trial attorney with a highly successful 30-plus year career, Bass is one of the most recognized women attorneys in the United States. She is currently President-Elect of the American Bar Association, the world’s largest voluntary professional organization with more than 400,000 members. At Greenberg Traurig, Bass helps chart the course for the multi-practice firm with more than 2,000 attorneys across 38 offices worldwide. She currently serves on the firm’s Executive Committee and previously served an eight-year term as national chair of its 600-member litigation department. She is also the founder and former chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Women's Initiative.

At Greenberg Traurig, Giebler-Millner is chair of the firm's Orlando Litigation Practice and focuses her practice in the areas of product liability, employment, consumer, commercial, and complex civil litigation. She has served as trial counsel in numerous cases involving claims of product liability, breach of contract, fraud, breach of various state and federal consumer statutes, employment discrimination, and land contamination. She previously served as lead jurisdictional coordinator for hundreds of tobacco cases throughout Central Florida. She was also responsible for developing and coordinating discovery for hundreds of toxic substance cases on a nationwide basis.

