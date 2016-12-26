Happy Head Massage Opens New Massage Center In Carlsbad

We'd love to bring to the states a massage center that always offers a great massage without the spa price.

Happy Head Massage started 6 years when two American tourists were visiting the streets of Saigon. In Vietnam, you’ll see hundreds of massage parlors. Some are good. Some are just dirty. But one of those massage establishments caught the attention of these two American tourists looking to explore the city. With shining neon lights and glowing signs, one sign stood out from the rest. The sign drew the attention with the words “come massage your head and be happy.” As they walked through the doors into a grimy massage establishment and five bucks spent later they received one of the best head massages that anyone could ever imagine. Lynn, one of the founders of Happy Head Massage immediately said "We'd love to bring to the states a massage center that always offers a great massage without the spa price."

Fast forward six months later and returning back home to the United States, the memory of this wonderful massage got them once again craving for a great massage. But searching for a great massage without the spa price in San Diego only brought disappointment and very little hope. What they found in most of the Asian massage parlors in San Diego were dirty spas, poor service, inconsistent service, and cheap prices which were still worth less than what they were paying. And paying a higher price only got them stuck with memberships and contracts at spas that they didn’t want or prices that seemed unreasonably high.

And that’s how the Happy Head was born. It started with one idea: a great massage without the spa price. They wanted a clean and professional massage establishment that even rivals high-end spas. They wanted therapists that were the best in their field. They wanted to create a service that required no contracts and no memberships as they believed that if people loved the massage they would come because they want to, not because they have to. And that's how the Happy Head and http://www.HappyHeadMassage.com were established.

Happy Head Massage continues to expand and improve to ensure that everyone can get a great massage without the spa price. Their newest location opens soon in Carlsbad at 5617 Paseo Del Norte. They have plans to over several more locations in 2017 and will soon expand beyond Southern California. For some of the best Happy Head deals, there’s a new Deal Of The Week on their website at http://www.HappyHeadMassage.com.

So what’s next on Happy Head’s agenda? It all depends on the customer demands. The public has made it very clear that they are tired of massage establishments forcing memberships. They are tired of high end spas charging exorbitant fees. They are tired of low end massage parlors offering lackluster services. The Happy Head has changed all that by offering luxury massage services at affordable prices.