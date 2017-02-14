High Point Clinical Trials Center Partners with Verified Clinical Trials to Ensure Participant Safety and Data Quality We are extremely pleased to partner with Verified’s Global Clinical Trials Database Registry to ensure the safety of study participants and continue to provide the highest quality data for our clients Past News Releases RSS

High Point Clinical Trials Center announced that it has partnered with Verified Clinical Trials (VCT), the global clinical trials database registry, to ensure the appropriate selection and qualification of subjects participating in their clinical trials at their North Carolina research facility.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Verified’s Global Clinical Trials Database Registry to ensure the safety of study participants and continue to provide the highest quality data for our clients,” says Dr. Lorraine M. Rusch, President of High Point Clinical Trials. “As a leading clinical research facility, it is our medical and quality mandate to use innovative technology such as VCT’s database to prevent the duplicate enrollment of clinical trial participants across multiple trials in different clinical research facilities across the country.”

Duplicate enrollment of subjects (simultaneous enrollment in multiple clinical trials) has become a challenge for the biopharmaceutical sector, impacting clinical research programs across the industry. Verified Clinical Trials uses biometric fingerprint technology to register subjects and create a record of the highest clinical confidence. The result is an improvement in data quality and safety for study volunteers as it prevents duplicate enrollment in clinical trials at facilities in the registry.

“We are proud to welcome High Point Clinical Trials to our client base, “says Mitchell D. Efros, MD, FACS, CEO of Verified Clinical Trials. “This collaboration demonstrates their commitment to the highest possible quality of research subject participant safety. Including their data in our registry will also significantly enhance the value of the registry to all our participants. Now research sponsors can have an even higher level of confidence in the data High Point Clinical Trials Center provides.

Originally, High Point Clinical Trials Center was founded by Dr. Adnan Mjalli in 2008. Our founder and staff bring extensive experience to this process as both as a sponsor and CRO. High Point Clinical Trials Center (HPCTC) has transformed into a dedicated clinical trial facility which specializes in the execution of Phase I-III clinical trials. In addition to early development studies, we conduct studies across a range of therapeutic indications including metabolic, respiratory and CNS in a pleasant and comfortable environment managed by caring and experienced staff.

At the cutting edge of medical research, we also pride ourselves on our commitment to community care, with physicians volunteering around the community and around the world to provide medical access to patients in need.

About Verified Clinical Trials:

Verified Clinical Trials is a forward-thinking company developed by experts active in the clinical research community to proactively improve research subject safety and data quality in clinical research trials. Verified Clinical Trials halts duplicate enrollment in clinical trials and defines itself as the world’s leader in the field of database registries in clinical trial research. Verified Clinical Trials is the only clinical research database registry selected by the NIH to prevent duplicate enrollment in clinical trials. Verified Clinical Trials is designed specifically to enhance the quality of both early and late phase trials, and has the scalability to reach all sites nationally as well as on a global level.

