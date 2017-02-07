We are in a great position to significantly grow our customer base and quickly respond to the evolving needs of online community leaders and users

Higher Logic today announced it has expanded its executive team, naming Vince Zumbo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jamey Jeff as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). The two executives bring a combined 50 years of rich business experience to help Higher Logic extend its record-setting 2016 momentum into 2017, increase its market presence, and respond faster to changing customer requirements. Higher Logic today also announced accelerating market momentum.

“With the acquisition of Socious and a $55 million infusion of funds, we are in a great position to significantly grow our customer base and quickly respond to the evolving needs of online community leaders and users,” said Higher Logic CEO Rob Wenger. “Vince is the perfect fit to help continue our rapid growth through outstanding sales execution. Likewise, Jamey has the experience and know-how to ensure ongoing service delivery quality and responsiveness as we continue to scale.”

Vince Zumbo brings over 30 years of financial management experience in the private equity-backed high technology industry. Vince has a proven track record of value creation in rapid-growth financial and operations management. He has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions and international operations. Most recently, Zumbo was Chief Financial Officer of Autotask, Inc., a SaaS-based global provider of management software for managed service providers acquired by Vista Equity Partners. Prior to Autotask, he was CFO of Hatteras Networks (merged with Overture Networks), ServiceBench (acquired by NEW), and Formtek (acquired by Lockheed Martin). Zumbo has a BA in Business Administration and Accounting from Siena College, Loudonville, New York.

Jamey Jeff has more than 20 years of business experience, thriving in executive roles that span customer success, professional services, business development and strategy, technology and product development, sales, marketing, and operations. Prior to Higher Logic, Jeff served as Chief Customer Officer at TrackMaven, where he led customer success, support, and professional services through 500 percent revenue growth. Before TrackMaven, he co-founded RemarkableHire, a talent sourcing platform utilizing social evidence. Prior to RemarkbleHire, Jeff was a Vice President at Discovery Communications, where he co-founded a new mobile products division, led the entry into early stage venture strategic investing, executed digital media M&A transactions, and ran the technology organization developing a portfolio of 15 consumer-facing websites and online video products. Prior to Discovery, Jeff was at Accenture, where he led the North American Portal & Content Management consulting services for the Communications, High Tech, Media & Entertainment industries. Jeff has an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and a BA in Mathematics from Virginia Tech.

