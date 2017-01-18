Peter Francis Geraci and Holly Geraci Donating to the Alano Club of Lahaina “Even those who could not afford to make a personal financial donation found ways to help: One group held a one-day car wash that raised over $500!

The Alano Club of Lahaina Challenge is proof Holly Geraci and Peter Francis Geraci’s helphollyhelp.com grant challenges invigorate donors to give more. Back in October of 2016, when Holly Geraci and Peter Francis Geraci decided to match contributions, up to an allotted amount, nobody would have thought they would reach $100,000. However, with the success of their most recent challenge, The Alano Club of Lahaina, Mr. and Mrs. Geraci exceeded $100,000 in just over three months.

The Alano Club of Lahaina is the third nonprofit selected by the Holly Geraci and her husband Peter Francis Geraci. When The Alano Club of Lahaina was approached to be the next grant challenge, in November, they quickly accepted. Mr. and Mrs. Geraci agreed to match, dollar-for-dollar, the first $15,000 donated to the Alano Club of Lahaina. From the very start of the challenge, November 15, 2016, the challenge was a success.

“The grant challenge sparked a fundraising excitement that the Alano Club has not experienced in the past and far exceeded our expectations. Everyone who donated wanted the opportunity to double their donation – a unique feature of the grant challenge.” commented Jasper Hempel, the Alano Club of Lahaina’s President.

The grant challenges are a platform to provide genuine community support to nonprofit organizations. For years, Mr. & Mrs. Geraci have supported various nonprofit organizations. However, by organizing the grant challenge Holly Geraci and Peter Francis Geraci are challenging a community to become involved. During the Alano Club of Lahaina Challenge the community came together to raise funds according to Jasper.

“Even those who could not afford to make a personal financial donation found ways to help: One group held a one-day car wash that raised over $500! A second group made Christmas ornaments, sold them for $5 each, and collected over $1,100! Talk about a fundraising team effort!”

The Alano Club of Lahaina rasied more than $20,000 during the grant challenge period. As promised, Mr. and Mrs. Geraci donated $15,000 to the Alano Club of Lahaina. In total, the helphollyhelp.com grant challenge assisted the Alano Club of Lahaina raise more than $35,000 during the grant challenge period. You can view the total amount of money raised by Holly Geraci and Peter Francis Geraci on their website http://www.helphollyhelp.com.