Island Bargains Celebrates Record Growth In The Caribbean

The company, branded as Islandbargains.com, has been shipping cargo into the Caribbean, since 2009. With corporate headquarters in South Florida, and exclusive agents in over 45 different countries, Island Bargains network has sprouted and they have become a leader in the shipping industry. Providing weekly ocean shipments, as well as, daily air shipping, Island Bargains touts its fast and economical service, as the premier Caribbean shipping service.

Island Bargains focus has been to provide affordable methods for islanders to enjoy online shopping, without the expenses and hassles of traditional shipping. Similar to the United States Post Office, Island Bargains offers Flat Rate shipping, which allows Caribbean citizens to shop freely online, and receive their packages within days, at one low landed cost. Shipping fees to most Caribbean islands are as low as $10. And clearing is always included as well, saving islanders both time and money.

A major contribution to Island Bargains success has been the surge within the business community. Island Bargains was created, for Caribbean citizens to shop online, and have easy access to ship their purchases abroad. The surprise for Island Bargains came, as the commercial community embraced the Flat Rate shipping model, as a cost savings method for shipping their goods, from the U.S. vendors. Many commercial businesses throughout the Caribbean now rely on Island Bargains for weekly shipments, rather than normal once month shipping. Because Island Bargains offers Flat Rate shipping, without the extra expenses of clearing, documentation, etc…, Caribbean businesses are saving thousands a year on their shipping expenses, which translates to higher profits for these island businesses.

In a recent interview, CEO Richard Chilton was quoted as saying, “The time was right, for the Caribbean community to be given a break from the traditional high cost of shipping.” This seems to be visible within the Islandbargains.com logo and theme of “FOR THE PEOPLE”, a motto that Mr. Chilton takes pride in, when speaking about his company’s Flat Rate shipping model.

With record growth in revenues, and in the customer base, it’s apparent the Caribbean islanders are embracing Island Bargains Flat Rate shipping model. Mr. Chilton credits the feverous pace of customer sign ups, to their current customers’ word of mouth, the oldest and best form of advertising. “In many islands, we have not needed other advertising, simply due to the viral spread of our service, throughout the local community,” says Mr. Chilton.

As internet shopping increases throughout the world, it would be safe to assume that Island Bargains will continue to flourish in the market. So, whether you’re an online shopper looking for a pair of shoes, or a commercial business needing inventory supplies, it would be worth trying Islandbargains.com for your next U.S. shipment. You too, may be telling your family and friends about Islandbargains.com.