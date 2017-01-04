Poonam Gupta, President & CEO Iyka Enterprises As the company continues to grow in the U.S., this is a unique opportunity to present Iyka dS to a new and, what I expect will be, a highly receptive international market. Past News Releases RSS

Iyka Enterprises will introduce its big data analytics platform for business intelligence, Iyka dS, at the prestigious Pravasi Haryana Divas (PHD) and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) events in Gurugram, India next week.

These events, which will connect select organizations with government buyers include networking sessions, technical presentations and one-to-one business meetings. Organizers will highlight available avenues for investments in various sectors, including technology.

Iyka President and CEO Poonam Gupta-Krishnan said, “As the company continues to grow in the U.S., this is a unique opportunity to present Iyka dS to a new and, what I expect will be, a highly receptive international market.”

Iyka dS is the most comprehensive, accurate and fastest-time-to-results data analytics platform on the market today. It delivers knowledge that organizations can use to share knowledge, manage risk, and power decisions and actions that drive performance.

The platform identifies new opportunities and enables the implementation of effective strategies based on insights. It empowers organizations with the competitive advantage that leads to long-term growth and stability.

“Organizations outside the U.S. have the same concerns about data analytics as organizations in the U.S.,” Gupta-Krishnan said. “They know they need to analyze the mountains of data that they have been amassing, but they are concerned about the accuracy of the results, guarantees—areas like that. They also don’t want to wait months to get the answers they need.”

She continued, “These are natural concerns, especially when these organizations have worked with other business intelligence consultants in the past. Through case studies and client referrals, we are able to assure them upfront that Iyka dS delivers comprehensive, relevant results in a fraction of the time it takes for similar platforms. And we do this without adulterating the data and without any technology expertise on their part.”

For example, Iyka dS caught $130 million in missed subrogation claims for a multinational insurance company; and conducted a patient care sentiment analysis that helped a leading healthcare organization identify $85 million in potential new patients, while saving $1 million in implementation costs.

In addition to providing an international opportunity to showcase Iyka dS, the PHD/PBD events will include visits to major industrial facilities such as Infosys, the Bangalore Bio-innovation Centre, and aerospace and precision component manufacturers.

Headquartered in Greater Chicago, multiple award-winning Iyka is the leading expert on analytic optimization and the comprehensive utilization of all data. Its primary product is analytics platform Iyka dS. Value add solutions include Iyka Team Consulting Services, which is staffed with highly experienced, experts that are closely monitored and held accountable to Iyka’s own exacting performance standards. Master Contracts include: University of Illinois Systems, Cook County, State of Illinois, CDW, Federal Aviation Administration (eFAST), 8(a) STARS, and GSA 70 (pending). For more information on Iyka dS and Iyka visit http://www.iyka.com or call 630-372-3900.