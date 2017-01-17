RE/MAX Complete Solutions Agents Rack Up Recognitions in 2016

Broker-Owner Jenniffer Lee The collaboration, communication and cooperation amongst members of my team helps everyone succeed, as shown by our numbers. It is a wonderful place to work, making us more effective in what we do. Past News Releases RSS

RE/MAX Complete Solutions Broker-Owner Jenniffer Lee recently announced an impressive amount of awards garnered by RE/MAX Complete Solutions Realtors in 2016. “I am so proud of my team’s accomplishments,” said Lee.

During the previous year, one Realtor achieved Hall of Fame status, a RE/MAX career award. “Five of our realtors have now achieved Hall of Fame status,” added Lee. Of the Realtors with RE/MAX Complete Solutions for the entire year, 94% achieved RE/MAX award status: 44% achieved Executive Club status for earning $50,000-$100,000 in commissions, 44% achieved 100% Club for earning $100,000-$250,000 in commission, and 6% achieved Platinum Club for earning $250,000-$500,000 in commissions during 2016.

All RE/MAX offices are independently owned and operated. Lee’s office, RE/MAX Complete Solutions, has two locations, one in Boca Raton and one in Deerfield Beach. “My team consists of experienced Realtors who like what we do and are good at it. My team’s average income per agent is more than three times the average income for National Association of Realtors sales associates,” concluded Lee. “The collaboration, communication and cooperation amongst members of my team helps everyone succeed, as shown by our numbers. It is a wonderful place to work, making us more effective in what we do.”

